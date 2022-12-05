Welcome the competition
I cannot wait to see Comcast’s demise in Haverhill. The company has had Haverhill in its grip forever. Trying to get the reduced broadband rates offered by the federal government is a headache because Comcast makes it so. They also make installation of your own modem hard. Elderly folks have the hardest time with Comcast because we are not familiar with technology. Can’t wait for Comcast to get competition. It is an amorphous giant.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.