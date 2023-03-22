A dangerous path
Another troubling vice (sports betting) is now legal to a mass of people who won’t be able to handle its addictive qualities. That light at the end of the tunnel might just be a train coming!
Tom Riley
Bradford
Save Haverhill from dangerous zoning
In April 2022 the city received an affordable-housing study, Revize.com. I learned about the demographics of the city, including people’s ages, income, and rental units available and needed. Allowing rental units in attics, basements and garages is crazy. This will destroy the character of our neighborhoods. It would have been far easier to have approved projects that meet these affordable-housing goals, like the one-bedroom project on Water Street that was rejected.
Steven Comei
Haverhill
Economy 101
For years conservatives were vilified for arguing that raising the minimum wage would lead to massive inflation. Democrats went ahead and did it anyway and now a carton of eggs will cost you $8. Now Massachusetts lawmakers are looking at raising the minimum wage from $15 to $20 “to combat inflation.” I’ve got a better idea. Take that money and send the entire Legislature to a basic economics class.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
Vocabulary lesson
For those of you trying to decipher your news: A “federal bailout” of American corporations is really a “rescue” in our media parlance; a “riot” is really a “protest” (unless it occurs near elected Democrats, at which point it becomes an “insurrection”); and any ideas called “radical” by the American press are those that a politician voices which could cut federal spending or shrink the size and scope of the American federal government.
Nick McNulty
Windham
