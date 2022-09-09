The flags are great
Thank you to whomever replaced the American flags on Mt. Vernon Street in Lawrence in such a timely fashion. They look beautiful.
AA meeting move a loss
I heard through the grapevine that the daily AA meeting in Lawrence on Water Street is moving out of the heart of the city. What a shame. They have done so much in the neighborhood throughout the years and helped so many people. Sad to see them go.
Glad Coppinger won
Sheriff Coppinger got my vote with him saying he is neither a liberal or a conservative and is looking for a balance of what works best.
I don’t like him
How is it that a frequent letter writer gets his own weekly column? All Theodore Xenakis does is talk down to people.
He’s the best
Theodore Xenakis, the only voice of reason on The Eagle-Tribune Opinion Page.
Children need discipline
I recently went shopping with my adult daughter. I was appalled at the behavior of some of the children in the store. They were running around like it was a playground. However, the parents’ behavior was much more. I heard one parent tell a child that they were leaving the store about 10 times, which they never did. If there is no discipline at home, how do you expect the kids to act properly when out in public?
A reason to party
When Joe Biden was declared President of the United States, Americans danced and partied in the streets. When Donald Trump is prosecuted, the celebration will be even bigger.
Absurd cost of college
Instead of bickering about who gets relief from student loan debt and why, we should be asking why it costs so much to go to college in the first place. Tuition and fees have risen outrageously over the years. For what? Fat staff pay? Plush facilities? A better education?
Tired of hearing about him
I read today’s Eagle-Tribune to see what players the New England Patriots cut. The lead sports story was E.J. Perry being cut by the Jaguars. His name has been in the last six issues of the paper. Give us a break and publish some useful sports news.
Republicans, take action
If Republicans are so obsessed with voting, where are all the GOP-led programs to get American citizens registered to vote? It seems they are more concerned with preventing natural-born citizens from voting than anything. But what else can you expect from the party that celebrates the downfall of democracy?
Isn’t it ironic
Funny thing: I keep hearing that the country is ruined because of high gas, food and rent prices, but I have yet to hear anyone complain about the cost of marijuana, alcohol and cigarettes. Priorities I guess.
Downright traitors
If Hillary did one fraction of the stuff with her emails that Trump did with his filing cabinets full of top secret documents, Republicans would be setting fire to the White House right now. Will the GOP ever stop being such unrepentant hypocrites?
