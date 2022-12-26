An early treat
It was nice to get the Sunday Tribune on Saturday, but I was disappointed that the winning Saturday lottery numbers weren’t listed, LOL! Happy Holidays!
Tom Riley
Bradford
A matter of relevance
Columnist Theodore Xenakis is wrong again. He claims marriage and health laws would go down in flames because they are not specifically addressed in the Constitution. Outrageous. Laws are written and rewritten for the general good and are only illegal if forbidden by the Constitution. The power of amendment is there so the document can remain adaptable and useful for the common good over time. Frankly, I find his articles disturbing and disruptive.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
