Can’t count on Riley
Sadly, do the Lawrence paraprofessionals think that Jeff Riley remotely cares about their wages and working conditions?. He takes his $260,000 annual salary plus state vehicle and just moves along not caring about the paras in the least.
Kids out of control
Children are defiant because of the parents not the teachers. My daughter teaches (not in Haverhill). You should hear some of the stories she tells. When the school tries to discipline, parents come in and defend their kids. So the child has nothing to worry about. Back when my parents were called in for something I did, I knew I was in trouble.
What about us?
Very little help for veterans or senior citizens, but Massachusetts pays room and board for migrants and gives them $1,000 EBT cards. I guess everything is free when you cross the border.
Care for your own
We have tons of homeless people living under bridges and on the streets in Lawrence who don’t get cared for. Then the government sends 55 migrants to the Days Inn in Methuen …
Methuen vs. Vineyard
So 55 migrant families were dumped off at the Days Inn in Methuen. Contrast the resources, wealth and demographics of Methuen with that of Martha’s Vineyard and ask why 55 individual migrants could not be accommodated there? The answer is liberal elites are frauds.
Reconsider this vote
Let’s hope the Methuen City Council reconsiders the vote to allow residents to park full-size school buses in residential neighborhoods. There was no need to change the current law. Now taxpayers will have to deal with noise, fumes, safety issues, and more. Sponsored by Zeigler and Beauragard, and supported by Faretra, McCarty, and Saffie. An ill-advised decision.
Now it’s your chance
Martha’s Vineyard showed what they thought of migrants in their town. Now Methuen Democrats have the chance to open their homes as the sanctuary city they wanted. If you have an empty bedroom in your house, show us what compassion looks like. Why should these people have to stay in a cramped hotel room?
Show some empathy
With today’s home heating oil prices almost a dollar per gallon more than last week, most people, especially retired, cannot get more than 100 gallons at a time. And for a company to assess an additional charge because you can’t afford 150 gallons (it’s happening) is highway robbery. It is a disgrace.
A cautionary tale
Liz Truss is a good example of a politician elected on promises of lower taxes and lower prices, without having a clue about the impact on the British economy. She almost took down the country trying to keep those promises. Think about that before voting for the likes of Karoline Leavitt and Don Buldoc. They don’t really understand the economy. They’re just trying to get votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.