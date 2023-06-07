Is this a win?
Our elected officials are celebrating the $4 trillion increase to the national debt limit. Interest on the U.S. debt is currently the third largest federal expenditure, more than we spend on defense. It is time to stop this deficit insanity.
Mark Coryea Atkinson
Here’s your answer
The majority of Americans can answer Greg Coleman’s drag question in six simple words: Keep our children out of it.
Jack Wezesa Haverhill
Yes, celebrate the U.S.
I was saddened to see a video on YouTube of a Capitol police officer shutting down a group of schoolchildren because they were singing the national anthem in the Capitol Rotunda. It must have offended someone. Shameful.
Richard Valle North Andover
All about the bans
Ron DeSantis is out to ban darned near everything and everyone. Good luck, Tropicana, selling orange juice without migrant workers. No vacation in Cancun, Ted Cruz or anyone. All those fantastic fruits and vegetables from Mexico? Nope, not without crossing the border. Good news for California: Their citrus will be the only affordable option when workers leave Florida. Teachers’ exodus has already begun. Ron DuhSantis of Florida.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Let’s be fair
Tax the rich sounds like a great rallying cry. Actually, the top 1% of earners pay 26% percent of income taxes. The top 50% collectively pay 90%. Forty-four percent pay zero. Income equality should be our focus, not increasing taxes on those who pay their fair share already.
Thomas Haynes
Economic disaster
So according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the number of employed people decreased by 310,000 in the last quarter, the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, and the number of unemployed
Americans increased by 440,000. What did the president’s press office say about this? “In short, the Biden economic plan is working.” That is actually one of the more accurate things this White House has ever said.
Nick McNulty Windham
Dear Nick McNulty
Democrats are now responsible for culture wars and open borders, while the GOP is more worried about book banning than school children having enough to eat. Trumper Neanderthals and MAGA Christians shouted to “hang Mike Pence” on Jan 6. Borders? Neither Democrats nor Republicans want to create solutions to immigration. Do you care about increasing minimum wages?
Kim Casey Haverhill
