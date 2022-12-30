A better Sound Off
White supremacists, anti-choice voters, anti-public school voters, anti-vaxxers, neonazi fascists, all representing a vast number of Americans, pledged themselves to Trump. They are amazingly absent now from Sound Off since the paper publishes names. Cowards, bullies, name-callers for years in Sound Off hid behind anonymity knowing their positions were unfounded, unliked, unethical and unwarranted. Applause to the paper for finally publishing names and making Sound Off respectable.
Michael Veves Haverhill
Online voting secure
A dirty little secret is that online voting is harder to hack than in-person, or worse, mail-in voting. We can conduct billions of dollars of financial transactions securely every day, but some folks would have you believe we cannot do the same with votes. We can. And I write this as a person who works with information security daily.
Nick McNulty Windham
Need security measures
After the second attack on our power substations (Moore County, N.C. and Pierce County, Wash.), wouldn’t it be time to install security cameras on all our power substations? Monitor all power substations and have plans for onsite/deploy 24-7 security personnel to secure our power infrastructure coast to coast? Ditto for NLG supply lines and NLG storage tanks.
Klaus Szyska North Andover
Fauci did well
Come January, the GOP is threatening to investigate Dr. Fauci and the current administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. But just look at what China’s going through now because they didn’t address the problem when it developed. There were mistakes made, but there was a “learning curve” until we understood the virus and how to treat it. Now, coming up to three years later, China’s going to get hammered and possibly affect our “supply chain” again for products we import!
Tom Riley Bradford
Take charge, Biden
How about seeing an editorial cartoon of Biden sitting at a desk showing him looking at the daily totals of illegal immigrants crossing the border? Oh, that’s right, he doesn’t care nor does he want to be bothered about it. The problems start at the top, and as president it’s up to him to get both parties together and start to address immigration reform.
Susan Jablonski Methuen
