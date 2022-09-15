So anyway, Solomon?
Methuen city councilors can stop patting themselves on the back for finally agreeing on a contract with the Superior Officers Union. What, if anything, is being done about ex- Chief Solomon? He fleeced the city and cost the taxpayers millions. I hope it’s not getting swept under the rug.
Where have all the cops gone?
Where are all the police the mayor of Haverhill brags about hiring? Have you seen them? Have you seen them with a car pulled over? What are we paying for? Are they hiding?
Stretching ‘national security’
As an Army veteran of foreign wars who has handled classified materials, I can’t help but notice how our current intelligence community uses classification and labeling any inconvenient fact or document they don’t want to be shared “a matter of national security” like Obi-Wan Kenobi waving his fingers at Stormtroopers.
Voters weren’t impressed
I’m sure Eunice Zeigler is a nice person, however, if she hadn’t embraced such left-wing social ideologies such as BLM, teachers unions, subsidized housing, etc., she may have rallied more Methuen voters who care more about safety and crime, fiscal responsibility, good schools with accountability, jobs, and family issues.
Bridge work, please
Can we get the city of Haverhill to fix the road underneath the train bridge on the Bradford side of the Comeau Bridge?
Kudos to Nettle’s Doherty
Much has been written about the turnaround at Haverhill’s Nettle School in Sound Off. I can attest: It’s a changed place. Teachers there should be proud. Credit also to one amazing lady: Eileen Doherty. She should be leading the school system. Marotta is a failure.
We need the help
If Republicans are business savvy, then why all the drama in local conservative ads about the southern border? We have more jobs than workers; people want to come into the U.S.A. Sounds like a win-win for business. So why not work to make legal immigration possible instead of building walls?
Don’t do it!
Red light cameras: FYI, in Naples, Florida, they tried red light cameras and had to remove them. When the light turned yellow, drivers slammed on their brakes, causing hundreds of accidents!
To ‘no basis’
Yes, there have been many challenges to the 2020 election. The biggest challenge is there can’t be that many misguided people in the country who would vote for Joe Biden. Now tell me that the election wasn’t stolen. We all know what’s going on and it won’t work again.
Vote Pappas in November
Moderate Republicans don’t stand a chance in N.H. Karoline Leavitt – election denier, anti-woman’s right to choose – won first nomination to run against Chris Pappas. She is out of step with her generation: 66 percent of N.H. adults support a woman’s right to choose. Protect choice vote for Chris Pappas in November.
