Bad form, mayor
Uneasy is the head that wears the crown. A leader must remain calm even in distressing situations. Haverhill’s mayor failed that test when he petulantly walked out of a meeting saying, “I don’t give a (expletive).” This behavior is more typical of book banners, anti-maskers, anti-vaxers and assorted Trumpers. Respect for instructional assistants and paraprofessional teachers is vital. They take many teacher responsibilities including the worst task of all: correcting malevolent behavior.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Mind your business
Why is it McNulty’s business who wears a mask and what gives him the right to place judgment on others. Good Lord, let people live their own lives. There could be a multitude of reasons that are none of your concern.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.