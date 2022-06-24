Farrwood Drive needs attention
So it’s been a month since the Mayor and City Council of Haverhill indicated it would come up with a plan to help the residents of Farrwood Drive. Can someone tell me what has been determined so far? Oh, nothing. Big surprise as usual.
Treatment plant stinks
Stench is back from sewage treatment plant. Can’t sit outside or open windows due to stench.
Garland needs to pay attention
What is (U.S. Attorney General) Merrick Garland doing in Ukraine when he has more pressing duties at home? In light of the damning evidence presented by the Jan. 6th commission, how credible is our long-term commitment to the Ukraine when we won’t indict and prosecute traitors on our own soil?
Biden setting all the wrong records
Joe Biden is a record-breaking president: Sadly, his policies have brought us record oil and gas prices, a record number of people entering our country illegally per year, a record number of drug overdoses, and a record value of U.S. arms left in enemy hands in Afghanistan.
Perry did the right thing
Kudos to Mayor Neil Perry for finally firing police Capt. Greg Gallant. No more backroom deals in Methuen. These are the results you get when you elect a political outsider. This could never have been achieved under the old regime.
Republicans are like cannibals
After listening to the January 6th hearings, Trump-worshipping Republicans remind me of a cannibals’ convention. They’d rather eat their own than admit that if treason, one of their favorite accusations, did occur it was by Trump through his attempts to undermine our democracy and the rule of law.
Panhandling with kids should be illegal
People are now panhandling in Methuen with their young children in tow. Using infants, toddlers and young kids to gain sympathy in this way should be against the law. However, in Massachusetts it is apparently allowed. The MPD is unable to do anything about it. Stop giving these people money!
Be sure to watch
On the Jan. 6 hearings: It amazes me that I hear people say they haven’t watched the hearings. These are real, they are critical to our democracy. I am sure they are making you wonder why you supported a criminal such as Trump but you need to watch and have your kids watch.
Jan. 6 hearings must-watch TV
It is disgusting to hear these so-called GOP leaders saying they haven’t watched the Jan. 6 hearings. I am sure they don’t want to hear their name mentioned as being involved and also don’t want to confirm that Trump is a traitor. Watch the hearings people!
Gas tax elimination ‘a joke’
Three-month gas tax elimination is a joke. Saving $36 over 3 months is ludicrous. It isn’t enough for a tank of gas.
Media hype to blame for bad weather
A recent study co-authored by a Boston University professor found that planet earth has become greener by 14% since 1982, primarily in arid, tropical areas and 70% of this greening is due to increased CO2. Meanwhile, despite media hype, severe weather — floods, hurricanes, and tornados — show no increasing trend.
