Taxes already too high in Lawrence
Now is not the time to raise property taxes, if you can’t build the school with the $60 million that the state is going to give then maybe you need to pare it down. You lost because you are tone deaf. Taxpayers are already taxed to the hilt.
Joe Biden is ‘pathetic’
Joe Biden press conferences — between him forgetting where he is, saying: “I’m going to get in trouble,” “C’mon man,” or “I mean this from the bottom of my heart,” and creepy whispering amounting to “COVID ate my homework” and “it’s all Trump’s fault,” or “I have a note from a bunch of left-wing economics professors, so do what I say.” Pathetic.
‘President Pinocchio’ is clueless
Wake Up. On national TV Mr. Puppet said we will not leave any Americans behind in Afghanistan, we will bring the Border Patrol agents to justice for whipping the illegal immigrants, the borders are closed. President Pinocchio doesn’t know what’s going on. Look around people, are you better off now then you were 3 years ago? The classic Rod Stewart song Maggie May has a verse that we should change to: “Wake up Joe the American people have something to say to you/It’s late September and you still have no clue.” When the followers lead the leaders will follow.
Insurance house fires in Lawrence?
Has anyone else noticed that most of the house fires in Lawrence now seem to be small fires that cause just enough damage for the homeowners to get their houses completely remodeled? I’m not a firefighter or inspector but it’s not hard to see what’s going on.
Right-wingers are hypocrites
It is absolutely stunning how the right can fight abortion every step of the way, claiming how precious a life is, yet they fight against mask and vaccine mandates that can save a life, not to mention their stance on the death penalty. What a bunch of hypocrites they are.
Tax billionaires like homeowners
A middle class family’s most valuable asset is often the equity in their home. When their town reassesses it at a higher value, the real estate taxes increase proportionally (and immediately). If a billionaire has a big investment portfolio and its value were to increase, why not tax that gain?
Concealed gun carry rights ‘stupid’
This quest for the right to carry guns in every state — unconcealed — is so absurd in this culture of violence. How many of you will be comfortable with your child in the seat of your grocery cart, standing in line in front of or behind someone with a gun sticking out of his/her pocket. Once again, we make stupid decisions by stretching the Second Amendment to proportions it was never meant for.