Dig, then pave
So once again the city of Lawrence starts digging into a street that was just recently paved.
What’s the sense of paving them if you know you have to do work on them right after you pave? Such a waste of money. Makes me wonder.
Beggars can be workers
Can someone do something about the people begging at Market Basket in Methuen? Now they bring their children with them all day. I’m quite sure there are plenty of jobs out there.
Graduation bummer
It’s sad that the Methuen graduation at the stadium was ruined by all that deafening horn blowing. You have children graduating and you don’t even get to hear their names called. Folks, it’s an event without a redo.
Can you hear me?
Does the Methuen Police Department require hearing tests for the patrol officers? Drag racing and noises late in the night on Haverhill and Lowell streets is intolerable.
Where’s the shame?
The Red Sox hang a 2018 Championship banner on the side of Fenway Park and they’ve rehired coach Alex Cora. Cora was suspended from baseball for a year after it was proven he cheated in order to win that championship.
How do the Red Sox justify either one of those things? They cheated!
Let them move on
After listening to the Haverhill City Council this week, term limits are a must and as soon as possible.
What a crime
Two people were shot behind Central Catholic early Wednesday morning. It’s almost $16k to go to school at a crime scene. No thank you.
Why not regulate?
With the cost of gasoline going through the roof and it’s large corporations posting record-high profits, maybe it’s time to regulate what they charge, like many of our other utilities.
Pay attention to parks
I agree with the Sound Off about the parks in Haverhill not being kept up. The grass has not been cut regularly, Bradford Common, which hosts bands on Fridays, looks a mess. The high growth around the city needs to be trimmed back.
Be gone with the bins
The Methuen YMCA on Haverhill Street is at it again. After clothing donation bins were removed because of dumped toilets, mattresses and other household trash, as well as attracting visitors at all hours of the night, they have decided to bring them back.
Why didn’t they act?
Someone mentioned that former Methuen Councilors Jajuga and Kannan were spot-on regarding the police contract.
If that’s true why didn’t they say anything? Also, why didn’t the city auditor or solicitor say anything about the contract?
Both of them we’re getting paid to inform councilors of any contract issues.
