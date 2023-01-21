EDITOR’S NOTE: About the time The Eagle-Tribune began requesting signatures with Sound Off submissions last year, I received a call from Rich Padova, a professor at Northern Essex Community College specializing in government and politics — and also now a columnist for the paper. The announcement of the changes to Sound Off brought him back in time to the first time it appeared — Jan. 19, 1981. Thanks to Mr. Padova for tracking this down and sharing it. I think you will enjoy it.
Here’s the first Sound Off from Jan. 19, 1981:
Have a problem in your community? Or an opinion to share? Let our 52,000-plus subscribers in on it through the Eagle-Tribune’s new Sound Off column.
Take away Kiley’s power
Calling about the Lawrence Housing Authority story proposing giving the executive director more power. He’s been in that position for a good many years and the public housing mess is a result of his capabilities. Instead of giving him more power, they should run him out of town because it’s evident that he did no directing whatsoever. I think we have had it with Kiley as director of public housing in this city.
Oil and politics
On the issue made about Kennedy trying to get oil into this state at a lower price, obviously the oil companies have gotten to the politicians. It’s the poor that suffer.
The 2 1/2 sham
How can they blame Proposition 2½ on everything when they don’t even know what has happened yet?
Close sports, too
With everybody closing down the schools, Methuen, especially, how is it the schools are open for sports? I think my comments are good enough for headlines. Good ol’ Methuen does it again. We save one buck and spend three.
Out in the cold
Complaining about St. Mary’s High school in the morning, five busloads of kids are not being admitted from 7 a.m. to 7: 30 p.m. They lock the door for protection. This is good, but they won’t let us in until 7:30 because they have Mass. We stay out and freeze in the cold.
Who are the bribers?
At a meeting, Methuen Councilor (John) Cronin said something about bribery in Methuen. Sidney Scott said that he had a moral obligation to come forth and say who bribed him. At the last council meeting, Mr. (Robert) LeBlanc said he would be a free man and would tell who the bribers are. I think it’s time Mr. LeBlanc did tell us who the bribers are.
Fired unfairly
I was fired by IRS Andover for calling an audit. Many people working there have been audited and suspended for short periods, but I lost my job. I was the sole wage-earner in our family.
On wasted heat
I live across from one of the senior citizens projects in the city of Lawrence, and with everybody trying to save on heat I find it very hard to see these senior citizens with their windows open in their apartments. They have two or three windows opened in each apartment because of so much heat. I think it’s terrible.
Who do they mean?
Last Saturday night, a former Methuen councilman held a party congratulating the five council members who finally got rid of the hazardous wastes that had been in Methuen for four years.
Dogs in Windham
Dogs that are allowed to roam free in the town of Windham, N.H. Bother me. We have a leash law and I keep my dog on a leash, yet the neighborhood dogs seem to roam all over. During the summer, it takes me half an hour to pick up dog mess so I can mow my lawn. I don’t know what we are paying the town dog officer for. I’m ticked off about getting a 25% increase in taxes this year, yet the dog officers don’t even do their job.
North Andover gripes
Disturbed about the state trying to tell the town of North Andover that they have to go out and hire an assessor. Another thing, (Supt. Peter) Garofoli is 100 percent correct in saying that any student caught selling dope should be expelled from the school and I’m sure Mr. (Mark) DiSalvo, chairman, will agree some day when he has children if any of his children get hooked on dope.
Political pay raises
I can’t understand why these politicians are making such a big thing about this Proposition 2 ½ and cutting off services which we really need and taking an 18% raise themselves.
Recognizing a good man
With the bad publicity about the Lawrence jails, it is time someone recognized Terrance Marks, administrator at the correctional center who has opened his door to the mentally challenged citizens who were turned away because it is cold where they completed renovating the training school. He also installed sprinklers and fire alarms to make the gym available to the Lawrence schools at a very low rate and has done plenty of things for Lawrence.
