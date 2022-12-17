EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a four-part series of columns by Joe D’Amore on the adoption and foster care experiences of children.
The 12-year-old girl feels changes in her body. Rumblings really. Internal happenings she hopes are of nature and not disease. She’s experiencing puberty, though she doesn’t know what that is. Rather, she only knows the new and odd way her body is behaving. She’s in, well, a state of resignation.
She has no sister or mother to talk to. No aunt or father, either. Strangers surround her and therefore she suffers in silence. It is a rite of passage for a woman to endure things alone. But to experience it at the twilight of childhood is particularly harsh.
Children in adoptive or foster homes transcend motherly bonds that can otherwise bracket irrevocable changes in the living experience. and if there is no one there to catch them before they fall into an abyss of disorientation, their life paths can be directed — or redirected — into consequential, defining and transformative new realities.
In her 1993 book, “The Primal Wound: Understanding The Adopted Child,” author Nancy Verrier posits the inevitable “wound” that occurs when a child is separated from his or her mother at childbirth
The bond is natural and eternally ordained. It is therefore unnatural to break it. The tear perpetuates a multi-faceted destruction of self through fractures and fissures in physical, physiological and psychological dependency.
Only the fortunate child will fall into the capable, caring and loving arms and home of a surrogate mother and perhaps a father, too. It’s a two sided ledger: There is gain with a new mother and father, and yet a loss of the birth parents. The child in the middle is suspended between these spaces. Some are met with silence, and others endure abuse, neglect or worse before they are transferred to a place that positions them to restart their lives.
Ultimately, most children settle into a loving home. But too many are haphazardly jettisoned from a terrible situation to a worse one. There are cases of perpetual and recurring abuse when an incapable set of parents are replaced by uncaring ones.
Social networks have big holes. Welfare systems are fickle. Policies are formulated to make those who intervene feel better than the children affected in too many cases.
Verrier’s book only brushes against the tragedy of a child separated from his or her mother shortly after childbirth. How does a child reconcile the chasm in life when it’s exacerbated by the memory of a mother she once had? What recourse for reversion to the mean of normalcy exists when it has never been fully experienced by the abused or neglected child? When warmth has never been experienced the tragedies spiral.
Often the victim is the mother, too. Separated from the security of bonded relationships, reliable jobs, and control of her body and mind. A victim is born from a victim. It is a recurring cycle.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He is the founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission which is an informal network of caring volunteers and supporters of children in distress. Reach him at damorecos@gmail.com.
