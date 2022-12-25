EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a four-part series of columns by Joe D’Amore on the adoption and foster care experiences of children.
Kids to some are disposable.
Separated from one’s sense of grounded self, a mother or father can exact revenge on an unwanted child, an inconvenient child. Dependents don’t blend well with certain lifestyles, choices or careers. Remorse rules when opportunities for freedom from responsibilities are missed. In hindsight, those freedoms could have been produced by abortion. But you can’t abort a 4-year-old.
Some mothers and fathers want their children, but cannot care for them. They are not in control of their lives due to a variety of external, severe infringements in the form of housing insecurity, chronic joblessness, or disability. This is not a case of an unwanted child. Rather, the parents love and want to keep their child, but authorities step in for various reasons.
These are the parents who are like their children. They have no voice to advocate for themselves. The family ceases to exist. The child’s path is uncertain.
In both sorts of cases many children are saved by angels on earth – caring, loving adoptive and fostering parents. But that can’t happen without someone stepping in.
The front lines of legal interventions by state agencies, nonprofits, police and the courts revolve largely around the spectres of abuse – physical, emotional or sexual abuse of the child. Abuse also is the victimization of a child through trafficking or sexual exploitation.
Shaken baby syndrome and substance exposed newborn round out two more subsets of abuse. These are despicable or unintended acts of people quite often incapable of taking care of themselves, never mind making the necessary quantum leap to take care of a child.
Neglect stands out as the dynamic most troubling. It emerges in two forms: either negligence, or inability to provide a child with adequate nutrition, clothing, shelter, medical care – or an environment that promotes stability and growth.
Caregivers are held to a high standard of conduct. The definition of one is wide ranging from parents, to stepparents, to adoptive parents, and foster parents. There are also others closely involved in a child’s care: teachers, babysitters, camp counselors, bus drivers.
Any of these people entrusted with a child’s health, welfare and safety and who violates that trust can become the target of authorities when the lines between light and dark are crossed.
The interventions occur only after discovery. Discovery is often delayed, but the results are generally accurate. Action is swift and the dramatic impulses affect children the most. The child’s experience is likened to being swept away in a swift current with arms flailing, gasping for air.
The dark lines populate our newsprint, radio waves and television screens.
There is no legal definition of love. Therefore, no one can be held to a standard of “loving” or “not loving” a child.
Yet there are voices rising from national circles – and local ones too – that speak to unintentional neglect. When a parent is rendered incapable by circumstances to defend a child’s well-being, the hallowed gray area of adoption and fostering emerges.
Here is the crucible where social programs fail because they cannot support the parent who truly wants to support a child, but can’t.
Joe D’Amore, M.Ed., writes from Groveland. He is the founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission which is an informal network of caring volunteers and supporters of children in distress. Reach him at damorecos@gmail.com.
