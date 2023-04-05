Thanks to the Democratically controlled congress of 2021 and 2022, the Washington swamp has gotten much deeper for an agency that is charged with protecting our environment. No less than $102 billion has been appropriated for the agency to combat climate change.
It’s not just the size of this allocation of taxpayer dollars, but the claimed ends of where the money will go and the confusion about how it will get there. As for the size, this $102 billion dollar windfall is more than 10 times the 2022 annual budget of the EPA. Ten times!
When was the last time any government department received an appropriation that was 10 times its annual budget? I’m going to guess never.
So, where is this money supposed to go? Let’s take a look. The primary goal of this legislation is to change the United States economy in order to cut greenhouse gases 40% by 2030. That’s fewer than seven years from now. 40%!
How is this to be accomplished? According to Zealan Hoover, senior adviser to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, “Our work will be to lay out a competition that gets the highest return on investment for this funding, significant emissions reductions, and gets funding into communities that have major financing gaps.”
That all sounds nice, but what exactly does it mean? We know for certain that much of this money will go toward “environmental justice,” one of the new entries in our lexicon that combines two hitherto separate concepts into one ideology. It’s supposed to enable low-income and historically disadvantaged communities recover from exposure to health risks from industrial activity.
I think everyone knows that people who live in congested areas that abut industrial and commercial activity are in closer proximity to the air and water contaminants attendant to such activity. Surely, those who live in suburban and rural areas experience lower exposure. Zoning laws try to ameliorate these disparate environments, but clearly cannot do so 100%.
Exactly what is the EPA going to do? Are we talking reparations like some of the states are doing when it comes to paying African Americans to compensate for slavery? Perhaps the EPA will help inner city folks move to the suburbs, or maybe build giant domes around their communities.
The problem is, Congress passed this huge funding bill with no actual plan in place. It just said, we know climate change is a big problem, so let’s give the EPA a bucket of money and let them figure it out. To date, the EPA has struggled to set forth a smooth mechanism for states, cities and non-profit groups to access the funds.
It is reminiscent of the roll out of Obamacare, which was a disaster. As observed by one community organizer in New Orleans.: “They passed all this stuff, and they committed funding for all this stuff, but then they didn’t actually write out how it’s going to work. Everybody’s just kind of waiting for that to come out.”
Here’s a list of planned expenditures according to Energiesnet.com:
“$27 billion for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that will be funneled through states, cities and nonprofit lending agencies for investing in renewable-energy projects, switching to cleaner vehicles and retrofitting apartments and homes to use less energy.”
“$5 billion in grants to states, cities and tribes to develop plans to cut greenhouse gases, as well as an additional $3 billion for a wide variety of climate and environmental justice activities.”
“$3 billion to reduce air pollution at ports in the U.S., $350 million to establish a low-carbon labeling program for construction and transportation materials, $117 million for community groups to monitor industrial facilities, and $5 million for corporate greenhouse-gas reporting.”
“$3 billion to cut diesel emissions from trucks that line up to unload ships, emissions that affect people living nearby.”
There’s a lot more in the $102 billion pot to be distributed in yet to be delineated processes all in the name of attacking climate change and environmental injustice. At the same time, some environmentalists are decrying the nickel and other mineral mining that is going on to produce the batteries for electric vehicles. Is there money in this EPA budget to monitor these activities, and if so, who gets the funding?
Lastly, the other side of the environmental injustice coin is expressed by Diana Furchtgott-Roth, director of the Center for Energy, Climate, and Environment at the Heritage Foundation, who has observed: “If we really want to help the poor, then we need to have lower electricity prices, lower gasoline prices and lower car prices. Low-income Americans cannot afford new electric cars. This is not environmental justice by any means.”
Whatever this $102 billion appropriation may achieve in climate change mitigation, it is certain to make a lot of folks tons of taxpayer money that will freely flow from Washington’s swamp.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
