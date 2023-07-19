Recent reports have emerged that China installed and maintained electronic surveillance capabilities in Cuba, our western hemisphere neighbor a mere 90 miles from the United States mainland. Even more recent reports now state that China will build new military training facilities on the island nation.
In the face of these revelations, our government leaders initially denied the existence of the surveillance installations, but then walked back that denial with ambiguity. The proposed military training facility seems to have caught the administration by surprise as well.
Coupling these two developments with the launching of a spy balloon by China that traversed the skies over America sending back intelligence to China about some of our nuclear weapons locations, one can discern a dramatic uptick in Beijing’s disregard of what Chairman Mao Zedong used to call “the Paper Tiger.”
Make no mistake, Biden’s America is not just any paper tiger, but one made of paper mache. His foreign policy is being beaten like a birthday piñata. He is overseeing the first war in Europe since the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. His herky-jerky provision of weapons to Ukraine has prolonged the conflict by supplying war materials just enough to help Ukraine defend itself rather than throw a knockout punch to Putin’s troops.
Of course, from Beijing’s point of view, having Chinese military installations in Cuba is no different from American installations in Taiwan, an island nation only 100 miles from the Chinese mainland. Your basic tit for tat.
Students of history (if there are still any) will recall the Monroe Doctrine, which is named after America’s president James Monroe. His doctrine, delivered in a speech to Congress in December 1823, basically set forth America’s policy that forbade any European attempt at further colonization or establishment of puppet governments in the western hemisphere.
Its aim was to separate the affairs of the New World from the Old as it also imposed a similar restraint upon America when it came to Europe. Needless to say, back then America’s greatest concern was European intervention, not Asian. Today, the threats to America come from Asia, Russia and the Middle East.
We don’t hear much talk about the Monroe Doctrine these days, but its principle tenet remains the same. No other nation can mess around with our hemisphere. In 1962, the doctrine was put to the test during the Cuban missile crisis, when President Kennedy stared down Russian President Nikita Khrushchev, who wanted to install nuclear weapons in Cuba.
While this war of nerves was hailed as a major victory for America and its young president against the gnarly Khrushchev, part of the deal with Khrushchev was America’s quiet withdrawal of nuclear weapons from Turkey, a bordering neighbor to Russia. Another basic tit for tat.
Where does this leave us? Well, we hear every week that China wants to invade Taiwan. It is said that Putin’s aggression into Ukraine sets a template for China to take down Taiwan. It is also said that our support of Ukraine is demonstrating to the Chinese that any attack on Taiwan will be met with American resistance, even to the point of troop deployment.
I highly doubt that China is going to attack Taiwan under the current relationship between China and the United States. That includes whatever nefarious tentacles might exist between the communist country and the Biden family. We and they are simply too entrenched economically at this point.
However, China’s back-door plan to install military and surveillance facilities in Cuba puts America in a thorny position. While China has grown as a global power with more and more diplomatic and economic relations in Africa, South America, the Middle East and elsewhere, its current incursion militarily into our hemisphere has raised the ante.
Sadly, our Commander-in-Chief is simply not up to the task in this high-stakes chess match. Nor do I have much faith in our military and diplomatic leaders to develop a policy of deterrence that will assuage Chinese ambitions.
Does the United States threaten an attack of Cuba to ferret out these Chinese installations? Do we set up a blockade much like in 1962? Or do we make a deal like President Kennedy did with Khrushchev?
I can just see Biden calling up Xi on his red phone and offering up some concession on Taiwan if only the Chinese will take their military assets and go home. In the alternative, if Biden sends in troops, does that not give Beijing the green light to do the same in Taiwan?
Given all of this confrontation between the world’s two largest economies, does anyone really think conflict is avoidable? The only way to beat China is to divert our economic interests away from the communist behemoth and turn toward our own hemisphere.
Imagine our international companies pulling out of China and investing in our southern neighbors. America can’t squelch its voracious consumer appetite, but it can decide where to dine. An added bonus would be improved economies in those nations sending their migrants across our borders in droves.
Not a tit for tat, but a win-win.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
