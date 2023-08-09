The ongoing Hunter Biden saga has seen another chapter with the recent appearance of Devon Archer before a congressional committee. Archer was a business associate of Hunter Biden and a member of the board of directors of the infamous Ukrainian Burisma oil and gas company where Hunter Biden also sat.
I have read the transcript of the questioning of Devon Archer by Republican and Democrat committee members. I will tip my cap to the Democrat members for their superior and fluid questioning of Mr. Archer, as the Republicans’ attempts were more akin to pulling teeth.
Archer was your typical intransigent deponent whose memory was less than what one would expect from a Yale graduate and international business operative. He was accompanied by legal counsel who was easily the smartest guy in the room.
Nevertheless, Archer did drop a few bombshells. However, before we get to them, let’s take a look at the playing field back in 2014 to 2016. Joe Biden was vice president. He was the administration’s point man for cleaning up corruption within Ukraine.
Hunter Biden was on the board of directors of Burisma, an oil and gas company that was under investigation for corrupt business practices. Hunter was supposedly brought onto the board to provide legal advice on corporate governance; in other words, advice on how to operate within the contours of the law.
Exactly why an American lawyer would be the logical choice to advise on Ukrainian law is another issue, but that was the supposed basis for his very lucrative position on the board of Burisma.
In any event, the New York Times reported in December of 2105 that Burisma hired Hunter Biden in May of 2014, just weeks after the vice president was asked by President Obama to oversee U.S.-Ukraine relations. It also reported that Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin had an active investigation of Burisma and its founder for corruption.
With his typical bravado, Joe Biden told a story in 2018 about how he threatened Ukrainian leaders on a visit to Ukraine that unless Viktor Skokin was fired immediately, he was going to withhold a $1 billion dollar loan guarantee from the United States. Shokin was indeed fired after this threat by Joe Biden.
With this backdrop, we now have the interview of Devon Archer by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. While not being the testimonial William Tell that Republicans hoped for, Archer nevertheless hit a few targets with his answers.
The Bidens and Democrats have claimed that Joe Biden demanded Shokin’s firing because Shokin wasn’t prosecuting enough corruption, and therefore, was himself corrupt. However, Archer stated in his interview that in December of 2015, the owner and another top official of Burisma had a meeting with Hunter wherein they told him they were facing pressure from the Ukrainian government, including Shokin. At this meeting, they asked Hunter to “Call D.C” to help relieve this pressure.
As Archer stated, “…there was constant pressure. and it was like — it was like whack-a-mole in regards to the pressures that had to resolve.” One can easily surmise that the best way to whack-a-mole was to insist upon the firing of the general prosecutor investigating Burisma.
Archer’s testimony is also replete with instances when Hunter and Joe Biden spoke on a speaker phone when Hunter was with his foreign business associates and government officials. It is hard to imagine that Joe Biden’s insistence that he never discussed Hunter’s business with him is nothing less than a lie.
More significantly, when asked why Hunter engaged in these speaker phone calls with Joe, Archer stated, “That, I think, at the end of the day, part of what was delivered is the brand. I mean, it’s like anything, you know, if you’re Jamie Dimon’s son or any CEO. You know, I think that that’s what we’re talking about, is that there was brand being delivered along with other capabilities and reach.”
When asked who exactly was the “brand” that was being delivered to foreign business associates and government officials, Archer flatly stated it was Hunter and Joe.
When asked if he and Hunter ever intimated, as they were meeting with clients or businesses, that they had unique access because of the familial relationship that Hunter Biden has with his father, Archer replied, “Yes, we would say we had unique understanding of D.C. and how it operates and how that, you know, could positively reflect on the terms of our business. So, yes.”
In other words, Hunter Biden was using his status as the son of the United States vice president to gain advantages in his business dealings, including those of the corrupt oil and gas company of which he was a highly paid member of the board of directors. Moreover, when the heat was on, Joe Biden forced the firing of the prosecutor who was pressuring Hunter’s company.
So there you have it. Is this a classic case of “pay to play” at the highest levels of the United States government, or just another “nothing burger” like Hillary’s Benghazi or emails? I just wish we still had Elliot Ness at the head of the FBI.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
