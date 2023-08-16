I want to talk about the Supreme Court decision regarding the web designer who declined to create tailored websites for same-sex weddings. Her refusal was based upon her Christian faith.
I am not going to argue in favor or opposition to the court’s decision. Rather, I want to explore the larger interplay between public accommodation laws and the U.S. Constitution.
Sadly, it was not that long ago in our nation’s history when restaurants could refuse to serve members of the public based upon race. Public restrooms, buses, schools and many other venues of American life were legally segregated by a nation and its highest court that failed to uphold the promise of equal treatment under the law.
Thanks to courageous civil rights advocates and a plucky Black woman who refused to sit in the back of the bus, America slowly began to acknowledge its own apartheid society and commenced its glacial drift toward making the landscape a more level playing field.
Much works yet remains to achieve true parity among all of our citizens, but I want to explore the dynamic that underscores our struggle for equality.
As we all know, our Constitution’s Bill of Rights sets forth fundamental freedoms that every American is guaranteed. The first of these freedoms is the freedom of speech, religion, the press, assembly and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Just stop for a minute and think about how revolutionary these ideas were in the end of the 18th century. In Europe, there were still kings, czars and emperors who held an iron fist control over their subjects. Political arrests were not only condoned, but rampant.
A political arrest, absent an act of violence, is nothing more than an arrest for one’s thoughts.
When the state arrests and imprisons a person because of his or her political beliefs or proclamations, it is nothing more than the suppression of thought vis-a-vis the suppression of speech.
We have all heard the phrase “political correctness.” It describes an amorphous set of rules for what kind of speech is permissible, and hence, what kind of speech is verboten. The premise is that by use of certain words, the speaker contaminates the social construct that is considered acceptable behavior.
Of course, speech, without action, is never really behavior. Speech may be boorish, offensive, hurtful or profane, but all of that speech is protected by the First Amendment. Why is that?
Humans primarily communicate their thoughts through words, either speech or the written word. Without the freedom to exchange ideas through speech, the First Amendment would have been rendered a toothless appendage to our Constitution.
Of course, the freedom to speak one’s thoughts also includes the freedom to express one’s thoughts by not speaking. In essence, that is the principle enunciated in the recent Supreme Court decision.
The web designer did not support same sex marriages. Her opposition was based upon her professed religious belief. One might say that her use of religion was only a pretext, but that is a distinction that no court could discern or even explore.
Based upon her professed religious belief, and I am not judging her sincerity, the web designer decided that she would not create web designs for same-sex weddings. Some will accuse her of being a phobic, a Neanderthal or worse. Others will applaud her courage in the face of what they perceive as untoward progressive incursions into America’s moral fabric. Both sides would be wrong.
The web designer did nothing more than exercise her free speech by not supporting a lifestyle that contravened her religious belief. And therein lies the rub.
At what point does a person’s exercise of a fundamental right cross the line and violate public accommodation laws? After all, public accommodation laws have played an incredibly vital role in stamping out so many areas and practices of discrimination that undermined our ideal of equal protection under the law.
I don’t profess to know the answer; however, it seems apparent that the conservative vs. liberal composition of the Supreme Court plays a significant part in establishing that critical point.
Conservative justices embrace less government intrusiveness into individual freedoms, while liberal justices prefer a government that sees the need for more control of public discourse and commerce.
Both approaches are legitimate and reasonable forms of governance, and given the diverse demographic fabric of America, they each enjoy widespread support. This dynamic is healthy for a functioning democracy in a constitutional republic. The genius of our system has withstood many threatening challenges, including a bloody civil war.
As Americans, we should be proud of our heritage and embrace the diversity of ideas that the First Amendment guarantees will never perish from the face of our nation.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
