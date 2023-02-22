The numbers 2,652 and 80,000: Those numbers represent respectively the number of pages in the Internal Revenue Tax Code and the approximate number of people who work at the IRS. Of course, this does not count the 87,000 new employees Joe Biden and the Democrats just hired.
Before the addition of these 87,000 new employees, the IRS annual budget came in at about $14 billion. Imagine, if you will, an America with no IRS and a very simple tax code.
Well, you don’t need much imagination because there is an actual bill before the United States House of Representatives to do precisely that. It’s HR 25 introduced in the House on Jan. 9 by Republican Buddy Carter of Georgia.
Carter is not talking about a simple flat income tax like that championed by the late Herman Cain. Such a tax would be an improvement, but would not shed the country of the IRS. Rather, Carter is proposing a national sales tax, which has also been called a “consumption” tax because it is based upon what consumers spend on their consumption or use of goods and services.
“This bill imposes a national sales tax on the use or consumption in the United States of taxable property or services in lieu of the current income taxes, payroll taxes, and estate and gift taxes,” the bill states. “The rate of the sales tax will be 23% in 2025, with adjustments to the rate in subsequent years. There are exemptions from the tax for used and intangible property; for property or services purchased for business, export, or investment purposes; and for state government functions.”
According to records from the World Bank and others, American consumer spending sits at about 69% of GDP, which in 2022 was a little over $25 trillion. That means that a national sales tax of 23% would provide enough revenues to run the federal government, even at its current bloated size.
I wholly support this tax. The first reason is its elimination of the IRS, because the law would leave the collection of this tax up to individual states. Most of the states already collect a sales tax, so the mechanism for collecting an additional national sales tax is already in place. Even those states that do not have a sales tax nevertheless have their own tax-collecting system, be it for state income tax, meals tax, estate tax, or whatever.
The second reason I support this tax is its simplicity. No more tax forms, no more loopholes, no more auditors, no more massive bureaucracy and its crazy cost.
The third reason for my support is the inherent fairness of a national sales tax. Put simply, the more affluent the individual, the more he or she will consume, and therefore, the more tax that person will pay. Furthermore, the proposed tax has a provision that covers the less affluent members of our society.
It states, “Under the bill, family members who are lawful U.S. residents receive a monthly sales tax rebate (Family Consumption Allowance) based upon criteria related to family size and poverty guidelines.”
Simply put, this provides that while the poorer members of our society will not be exempt from this sales tax, they will receive a rebate every month for the taxes they have paid.
How will this tax revenue be spent? Under this bill, “Tax revenues are to be allocated among (1) the general revenue, (2) the old-age and survivors (sic) insurance trust fund, (3) the disability insurance trust fund, (4) the hospital insurance trust fund, and (5) the federal supplementary medical insurance trust fund.”
Lastly, as music to everyone’s ears (except accountants), “No funding is authorized for the operations of the Internal Revenue Service after FY2027.”
There remains that sticky 16th Amendment, the one passed over a hundred years ago that created the federal income tax and led to the beast we have come to abhor in Washington, D.C. The new bill states that the national sales tax will terminate if the 16th Amendment isn’t repealed within seven years after the bill’s passage.
There are those who oppose this concept of a national sales tax. They say it is regressive and may in fact impair the economy because consumers will cut back their spending. However, this approach seems counterintuitive since people will have much more money in their pockets without any federal income tax. It seems to me that all this extra money will result in an explosion of consumer spending while at the same time allowing people to increase their savings so as to perhaps save up to buy a house.
This national sales tax already operates in many European countries under the nomenclature of “Value Added Tax” (VAT). It is usually around 15% to 25% of the purchase price. The problem in Europe is this VAT is not the only tax collected, as there are still income taxes.
Just imagine the spending power that Americans have.
