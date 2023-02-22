North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.