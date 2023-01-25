I love the National Football League. My first favorite team was the New York (Football) Giants. I was seven years old when I became a huge fan. I was an altar boy at the Haverhill Greek Orthodox Church. Every Sunday while wearing my pious face, all I could think about was the 1 p.m. game.
I never understood why people called them the New York (Football) Giants, since after all, we all knew they played football. I didn’t realize until years later that the first New York Giants were a baseball team that had moved to San Francisco. It was my second collision with truth, the first being there was no Santa Claus. Oh, the humanity!
In 1958, there was only the 1 p.m. Giants game on TV. No other games for a whole week. Talk about deprivation! Chris Schenkel was the play by play announcer. Just Chris. No endless talking heads dissecting every play like a biology class frog evisceration.
Then in 1960 came along the AFL and a second Sunday game at 4 p.m. I was in heaven although my loyalty to the Giants did not waver. Our new team was the Boston Patriots, whose owners paid the paltry sum of $25,000 to secure the franchise. This purchase made the Dutch acquisition of Manhattan for $24 in beads and trinkets look like a massive overpayment.
So Billy Sullivan, the affable Irishman from Boston, became the Patriots first owner, a happenstance that eventually hoisted him into the Boston Hall of Shame Pantheon along with the likes of Harry Frazee, Billy Buckner, the Too Many Men on the Ice Bruins, and of course, the Roughing the Passer call on Sugar Bear Hamilton in 1976, without a doubt the most tragic event to befall any American named Hamilton.
Billy Sullivan’s Patriots legacy is replete with tragicomedy moments. Let’s take a walk down memory lane.
On Feb. 12, 1969 the Boston Patriots held a press conference to announce the hiring of new head coach Clive Rush, who had worked with the New York Jets, a team fresh off an unlikely Super Bowl victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts. Clive approached the podium and put his hand on the microphone. He immediately began screaming as electricity coursed through his body. A quick thinking Patriots official ran around unplugging every wire in the room to save Clive’s life.
Of course, until 1971, the Patriots didn’t have their own stadium. Rather, they played home games in Fenway Park, Harvard Stadium, BU’s Nickerson Field, and BC’s Alumni Stadium. As a fitting tribute to their last game at Alumni Stadium in 1970, the game was interrupted when a popcorn machine beneath the bleachers caught fire and fans had to scramble for safety. Sadly, popcorn sales were down that day.
Not to be outdone in their new stadium in Foxboro (christened Schaefer Stadium), the Patriots flushed out a new way to embarrass themselves when the stadium toilets overflowed because they could not handle the capacity of so many people depositing their Schaefer Beers. However, the jammed up toilets were nothing compared to the traffic jam on Route 1, where it was reported 16 births occurred during the wait for people to get home.
I had the pleasure of being at the snow plow game in 1982. Like other wintry games at Schaefer, the wind blew through the stadium like a train and made fans’ behinds adhere to the aluminum seats. The game was dreadful until the comedic moment when a snow plow operator, who was on work release from prison, cleared a spot for Patriots’ kicker, John Smith, to kick a field goal, securing a rousing 3-0 victory.
Apparently, before setting on the name New England Patriots, the Sullivan’s thought about calling the team the Bay State Patriots. They were quickly disabused of this idea when they realized a likely nickname for the team would be the B.S. Patriots. In retrospect, until the arrival of the Kraft’s and Bill Parcells, they had been on to something.
Somehow, the Patriots made it to their first Super Bowl in the 1985 season. Who can forget the “Squish the Fish” T-shirts? Or “Berry the Bears” named in honor of Patriots’ coach, Raymond Berry. Sadly, the Super Bowl saw the Bears elect not to do their business in the woods, but all over the hapless Patriots in a 46-10 grizzly drubbing.
While there are other silly stories in Patriots lore, including Bill Parcells not flying home with his team and signing with the rival Jets right after the 1996 Super Bowl loss to Green Bay, the Lisa Olsen saga, the Sullivan family having to sell the team after its futile foray into producing a Michael Jackson concert, and the heydays of Victor Kiam, Rod Rust and Dick MacPherson, my favorite happened this past Dec. 18.
Again, I was lucky enough to be in Las Vegas to witness another quintessential Patriots’ moment. You may remember that last play when the Patriots handed (literally) a victory to the Raiders in what may have been the dumbest sequence in NFL history.
After two decades of superlative football, we fans who were around for the many years of folly and futility were brought back to those heady days. Next thing you know, the Pats will hire a defensive coach to run the offense. What could possibly go wrong?
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.