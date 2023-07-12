There are court decisions that define a place and time in our history: Brown v. Board of Education that ended segregation in public schools; Miranda v. Arizona that created the right to remain silent and other protections to arrested individuals; Roe v. Wade that established the legal right to obtain an abortion, as well as last year’s decision abrogating that right.
While not at the appellate court level yet, the recent case of State of Missouri et. al. v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr. et. al is a decision with far-reaching implications in the everyday lives of all Americans. It is a case that is perhaps the strongest in decades safeguarding our First Amendment right to free speech, a right that is essential to our very survival as a free society.
The case sits in the Federal District Court in Louisiana and has yet to be heard on the merits. However, the court has issued a preliminary injunction enjoining the several branches of the federal government from engaging in any actions that infringe upon free speech. The Department of Justice has filed an interlocutory appeal of this injunction, which will be ruled upon in the coming months. Meanwhile the injunction will stay in effect.
As stated in the court’s memorandum granting the preliminary injunction, “If the allegations made by Plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history. In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech”
It is not often that a judge at the trial court level uses such language in a memorandum for an interlocutory order. This case is destined for the Supreme Court.
“This case is about the Free Speech Clause in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the judge wrote in the memorandum. The explosion of social-media platforms has resulted in unique free speech issues— this is especially true in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He went on to say, “Although the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech, the issues raised herein go beyond party lines. The right to free speech is not a member of any political party and does not hold any political ideology. It is the purpose of the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment to preserve an uninhibited marketplace of ideas in which truth will ultimately prevail, rather than to countenance monopolization of the market, whether it be by government itself or private licensee.”
Exactly what speech was the judge referring to? He laid it out in his memorandum:
“In this case, Plaintiffs allege that Defendants suppressed conservative-leaning free speech, such as: (1) suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 Presidential election; (2) suppressing speech about the lab-leak theory of COVID-19’s origin; (3) suppressing speech about the efficiency of masks and COVID-19 lockdowns; (4) suppressing speech about the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccines; (5) suppressing speech about election integrity in the 2020 presidential election; (6) suppressing speech about the security of voting by mail; (7) suppressing parody content about Defendants; (8) suppressing negative posts about the economy; and (9) suppressing negative posts about President Biden.”
It must be understood that suppression of speech is an issue only when that suppression is done by the government. Private entities can choose which speech they wish to publish and can do so on the basis of the content of that speech. In fact, we see media outlets of all kinds being characterized as either liberal or conservative because of the speech they chose to allow.
As a result, social media platforms can suppress whatever speech they deem appropriate. The constitutional issue arises only when the government has a hand in that suppression. As noted by the court in its decision: “…the issue here is not whether the social-media platforms are government actors, but whether the government can be held responsible for the private platforms’ decisions.”
In framing this central issue, the court opined that, “Plaintiffs must prove that the Federal Defendants either exercised coercive power or exercised such significant encouragement that the private parties’ choice must be deemed to be that of the government.”
The court found sufficient evidence to support its granting of the injunction.
The injunction prohibits a plethora of government agencies from contacting social media platforms other than for very limited purposes, such as national security. It prevents these agencies from taking any actions that would encourage or coerce the likes of FaceBook and Twitter from censoring posts or deleting/restricting members’ accounts.
I think everyone would agree that if the government engaged in the same conduct with newspaper publishers or television news stations, that such conduct would be seen as a violation of free speech, especially when it comes to expressions of opinions or viewpoints.
In today’s everyday world for everyday Americans, social media platforms play an integral role in the dissemination of information and the exchange of ideas. Any governmental action that infringes upon or otherwise impedes that free flow of ideas is a direct attack on our First Amendment.
This decision is one of the most important to come down the pike in years. I hope that it receives the attention it deserves as it wends its way through the judicial process. Our very freedom depends upon it.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
