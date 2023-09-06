Most people of a certain age remember when alphabet soup hit grocery store shelves with its bits of noodle in the shape of letters that you could use to construct words, maybe even play a messy game of scrabble.
Not to be outdone by private enterprise, our federal government has concocted its own alphabet soup, a phalanx of rulemaking agencies that have no direct accountability to those for whom they make their rules. These agencies make up the fourth branch of our government, something that was never contemplated in our Constitution. They are populated by unelected officials who are more often than not the recipients of political patronage rather than meritorious resumes.
Most disturbing is the fact that these agencies are given, by Congress, the power to make rules and regulations that have the same force and effect as any law. It’s a strange evolution from our founding days when rule-making power was explicitly vested in a Congress whose members were elected by the people.
Of course, over time our economy became too complicated for Congress to perform any hands-on regulating of the economic machinations of an increasingly complex society, so lawmakers created agency after agency and bestowed upon them the authority to be just like them – except, of course, the election part. There are now literally hundreds of agencies and departments that patrol the nation’s landscape looking for new ways to lasso American enterprise.
Presently pending before the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (or the NHTSA, established by congress in 1970), is a set of new regulations for increasing fuel efficiency in gas-powered vehicles. NHTSA is part of the Department of Transportation (DOT) and is charged with implementing the Corporate Average Fuel Economy program (CAFE).
I told you, alphabet soup.
The way agencies like NHTSA go about making these new rules and regulations is by unleashing a battalion of bureaucrats to conduct all kinds of studies and then formulate regulations that are aimed at carrying out a presumably desired benefit for the American people. In this process, NHTSA sends out a public notice on a thing called the Federal Register.
The Federal Register is a compilation of all the regulations that have been promulgated by federal agencies, and it also contains public notices of rules that an agency wants to create. In the case of NHTSA, its proposal for new fuel-efficiency requirements for passenger cars appeared Aug. 25. For easy reference, the portion of the proposal I want to discuss is located on page 56,342 of volume 88 of the federal register. Easy-peasy to find.
The notice from NHTSA states that a virtual public hearing will be held on Sept. 28 so that members of the public can comment on the proposed rules. The notice also provides for folks to submit written comments before the hearing.
Needless to say, no sane John or Jane Q. Public is going to participate in this charade. Rather, only those industries and environmental groups who will be affected by the passage of these new rules will even know that they exist.
Now, as to the proposed rules that NHTSA is submitting to make the lives of all Americans better, there seems to be a bit of a snafu. In its description of the rule, the NHTSA states, “Net benefits for passenger cars remain negative across alternatives.” This is the government speak for, “These new rules will not be beneficial, but in fact will be detrimental.” In other words, imposing more fuel economy restrictions on new passenger cars will be harmful to society.
This is not just a subjective statement by NHTSA. Rather, this conclusion is drawn from its own charts. Depending upon which of four proposed sets of restrictions are adopted, the net out of pocket costs to Americans will run between $5.7 and $8.7 billion. In addition to this private cost, the net incremental social “benefit” to society as a whole will actually cost society between $4.7 and $11.7 billion.
The best part of all this, however, is NHTSA’s analysis that by the year 2001, its most stringent fuel restrictions on car makers will yield a reduction in projected global warming of 0.004 degrees Celsius (.007 degrees Fahrenheit). 7/1000th of a degree! That’s a cost/benefit analysis only Washington could embrace.
The bottom line is that these proposed regulations will cost billions of dollars to Americans and society while yielding a nearly non-existent benefit in climate control. I suspect that the Chinese are laughing like heck as they dance to Loretta Lynn’s song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Yee haw!
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
