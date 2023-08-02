The year is 2023, my 72nd year on this planet we call earth. Our planet home is smaller than a grain of sand when compared to the vastness of the known universe. The brightest of human minds still don’t comprehend the nature of reality or how we all got here.
Being several levels below the brightest minds, my comprehensive struggle is much more mundane. Rather than trying to reconcile quantum mechanics with Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity, I spend my waking hours on those matters that smack me in the face every day.
Let me start with the avalanche of drug commercials that dominate our television screens day in and day out. I am at a loss as to why anyone with a skin condition or other non-life threatening malady would ingest or otherwise intake a medication whose side effects could kill them.
Mind you, the people taking these drugs are always doing something special, like hang gliding or hiking in the Grand Canyon, with big smiles on their faces, probably unaware or uncaring that they could drop any moment, likely from excruciating asphyxiation. Or perhaps they’ll be lucky and just develop a tumor the size of Rhode Island.
Not quite as potentially dangerous as our pharmaceutical obsession, another perplexing part of our quintessential American life is the sporadic arrival of that Privacy Notice we all receive in the mail. It can come from your bank, stock broker, insurance company, healthcare provider, and pretty soon your paperboy, advising you that your privacy is their paramount concern. Of course, in that same day’s mail, you’re likely to get an urgent notice that your personal information has been the subject of a cyber-attack by some menace of the American people.
However, don’t worry, because your privacy is their highest priority and they won’t tell anyone that your private information has been hacked. Phew! I feel better already, and don’t even need to take my mood-elevating pills.
In another arena of life, I am totally befuddled by the use of collective bargaining agreements in professional sports. In the real world, collective bargaining means that all members of the union or association share in the same benefits of the collective bargaining agreement with management.
However, in professional sports, individual association members are free to negotiate their own contracts. It would be like nurses who belong to a union being able to go to management and negotiate their own salaries. Granted, a nurse or truck driver or teacher might not have the same economic impact of a triple-crown ballplayer, but the idea still seems silly to me; not silly for the players, but certainly for the team owners.
Why would the owners agree to any kind of collective bargaining agreement with employees who are free agents and can hold them up for huge salaries that are not only huge, but guaranteed? If players want to be free agents, then let them. The owners should never enter into another collective bargaining agreement. Let all the players become free agents at the same time.
Talk about flooding the market! The late Marvin Miller, the brilliant lawyer who brought free agency to professional sports, understood that making all players free agents at the same time would have diluted the market pricewise. Rather, he convinced the idiot owners to adopt a scheme that insured a controlled flow of players into the free agent market, and he did so making the owners think they had won. Ugh!
Another thing I don’t get is rap or hip hop music. That’s all I can say about it.
One more thing I don’t understand is why the United States does so much business with a nation that is hell bent to take us out as a world power. I’m speaking of China, of course, that country of 1.5 billion people. It started out as a supplier of cheap consumer goods, and still fills that function; much like Japan after World War II until it became a major player in the auto industry and electronics. Sony anyone? Honda? Toyota?
However, we have allowed China to be the world’s producer of medication, automobile parts, materials for electric vehicle batteries, cell phones, computers and many other essential items.
That is all bad enough, but we also condone China’s production and export of the materials to make fentanyl, a drug that takes the lives of tens of thousands of Americans every year, and who knows how many others around the globe.
Ironically, our World War II ally and enemy have reversed their relationship with America. Ditto Germany and Russia. I guess I’ll just add this to the list of things I don’t understand. War, what is it good for?
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
