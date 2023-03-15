When I was a boy, I was so proud of America’s success in winning wars, including the North defeating the South in the Civil War. We saved the planet in World War II and were regaled by so many as saviors of civilization. The Korean Conflict put a halt to Chinese aggression in Southeast Asia during the height of McCarthyism, as we all stood up in the fight against Communism
Of course, that succession of success was later tarnished in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, not to mention the Iran hostage taking that rendered Jimmy Carter a toothless bungler. However, I’d like to talk today about a war that has nothing to do with actual combat; a domestic war being fought here in America that has wreaked havoc upon our social structure and people.
I am speaking about the War on Drugs instituted by President Richard Nixon. It has been a war of changing strategies and victims, but its futility begs the questions of how vigorously it has been waged and the legitimacy of its premise.
This deadly problem has many moving parts and theories about its longevity and steadfastness. Is American society simply one that craves drug use and is therefore unable to stem the tide of the drugs that seem to flow into our communities with little, if any resistance?
Is the job of cleaning our streets of drugs simply too hard for our law enforcement agencies, much like the inability to stamp out alcohol use during the era of prohibition? Or is there simply a lack of commitment by those in power to rid America of this scourge?
The use of drugs has not always been illegal. In fact, drugs like cocaine and heroin were once seen as medically beneficial to people. Perhaps the most famous example of cocaine’s acceptance in American society was its introduction in a new drink called Coca-Cola in the 1890s.
It wasn’t until the early 20th century that the distinction between legal and illicit drug use came to the fore. Legal drug use of opioids fell under the category of medicinal use prescribed by a physician. That practice continues today, and those drugs, and others since created, are vital in treatment when properly prescribed and managed.
Opioids, as well as cocaine, also traveled an illicit path, one that did not enjoy the status as medicinal because they were not prescribed by a physician. What developed was a schism where the same substances were seen as beneficial when used in a legal manner but addictive when used outside the medical profession.
At this time, non-medicinal drug use took on a sinister social stigma with the advent of terms like “dope fiend” and “junkie.” Sadly, as with so many parts of American society, this evolution bore a racial component. Access to the medicinal drugs via physician prescription was costly and often outside the range for poor communities, especially Black ones. Conversely, white suburban women became the greatest users of narcotics and other drugs like amphetamines, through physician prescriptions.
Of course, this social construct fit the narrative that Blacks were not the equals of white people, much like in earlier days of Chinese immigration, when Chinese workers were seen as unbridled opiate abusers from their legacy of opium den usage. The proliferation of illegal drug (and therefore dangerous) use in Black communities was deemed simply a matter of racial distinction, one that required not treatment for addiction, but rather arrest, prosecution and incarceration.
Those who see this dichotomy with jaundiced eyes have said that this divergence of social perception of licit and illicit drugs was used as a tool to perpetuate racial imbalance. I am reminded of the Rolling Stone’s song, “Mother’s Little Helper,” that chronicled a harried mother’s use of amphetamines to help her get through the day, and the Beatles’, “Dr. Robert,” who offered the same kind of medicinal treatment.
Contrast those songs to the Temptations’, “Cloud Nine,” which captured the devastating picture of a poor opioid addict wasting his life and forgetting all except where he would get his next fix.
It wasn’t until the 1960s explosion of drug use by suburban white kids that the government got serious about putting an end to illegal drug use. The launching of the War on Drugs was a direct result of that cultural shift, and yet, it still carries a racial imbalance.
In the 1980s, when cocaine use by suburban whites became widespread, the emergence of crack cocaine flourished in poor Black communities. New drug laws were passed to combat this explosion of cocaine. However, the penalties for crack cocaine were 100 times more severe for those than for cocaine powder.
“In 1996, approximately 60% of inmates incarcerated in the U.S. were sentenced on drug charges,” according to a 2021 report by The Cornerstone of Recovery. “Those sentencing guidelines had a disproportionate effect on black communities.”
According to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, people reporting cocaine use in 1991 were 75% white, 15% Black, and 10% Hispanic. People who admitted to using crack were 52% white, 38% Black, and 10% Hispanic. However, U.S. Sentencing Commission data showed 79% of 5,669 sentenced crack offenders were Black, 10% were Hispanic, and only 10% were white, according to the Cornerstone report.
Even today, the disparity between incarceration for illicit drug use or trafficking for whites and Blacks remains stark. Black Americans represent 13% of the population in the U.S. and about the same percentage of drug users, but they represent 44% of those incarcerated for drug crimes.
Of course, America is now the land of drugs for everything and anything that ails you (just watch television commercials for a day). It is also the home to over 100,000 annual overdose deaths thanks to a porous southern border and an apparent indifference by the government to stem this onslaught.
I have said for decades that America will not get serious about its “war on drugs” until it takes the offensive. I have advocated for the obliteration of foreign illicit drug resources and facilities with prior notice. Defoliation of poppy fields and destruction of fentanyl production/storage sites are justified if we are serious about calling the battle against illegal drugs use and its impact on America a war.
I support the recent dialogue in Washington about an incursion into Mexico for just this purpose. It’s time to unleash the full power of America against those who seek to kill and destroy our people.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.