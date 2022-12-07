It’s well past the time to review some of the more unsavory events in America the past 10 years. I’m talking about events that have shown the deep corruption in our highest levels of government. I am not talking about personal behavior of government officials, or the violence on the streets of America, or on Jan. 6.
I am going to limit myself to five events starting with the Hunter Biden laptop saga. I am not going to assume that the emails on this computer betray corruption by either Hunter or Joe Biden, because any such corruption is only the secondary aspect of this story.
The real corruption concerning Hunter’s laptop occurred in a single letter written by intelligence officials on Oct. 19, 2020, a mere 15 days before the presidential election. It was a letter put together by former intelligence officials, James Clapper and John Brennan. The letter asserted that Hunter’s laptop was just another case of Russian disinformation released for the sole purpose of interfering with the 2020 presidential election.
The fact that there was no actual evidence to support this claim didn’t bother these officials, nor was their assessment that Russia wanted Trump rather than Biden to be president. Their conclusion emanated from the 2016 Russian collusion claim that had already been reduced to a hoax. This letter was also used by Twitter, Facebook and the mainstream media to censor and ignore the report by the New York Post of the laptop’s legitimacy, as well as the disclosure of Biden corruption by Hunter’s business partner, Tony Bobulinski.
This letter was a major source of disinformation from the highest levels of the U.S. intelligence community that directly and significantly impacted the election of a president. Not until two years later did the mainstream media capitulate and acknowledge that the laptop was Hunter’s, but by then the damage to America’s fortunes had already been inflicted.
The second saga of corruption centers on the FBI and its abuse of the FISA court in concocting the Russian collusion narrative that dogged Donald Trump’s presidency. Like the Hunter laptop story, the mainstream media did its best to destroy Trump and ran with this tale of collusion like it was the word of God himself.
Making this FBI abuse of the FISA court process was its collusion with the Hillary Clinton campaign which actually provided funding to fabricate the allegations that the FBI utilized before the court. Thankfully, after two years and millions of dollars spent by Robert Mueller and his phalanx of investigators, the collusion narrative was dissolved under the sunlight of truth.
The third story of corruption at the highest levels involves Hillary Clinton. On Sept. 11, 2012, the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi was attacked, and four Americans were killed, including our ambassador to Libya. Security of that consulate was the responsibility of Hillary Clinton.
Records show that repeated requests had been made to her to beef up security at the consulate before the Sept. 11, 2012 attack.
Clinton told the world that the attack was just a spontaneous protest that was a reaction to a video about the prophet Mohammed. The fact that these spontaneous protesters showed up with RPG launchers and other heavy weapons on the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, didn’t daunt Clinton in her assessment, nor did Mr. Obama veer from this narrative. Of course, the mainstream media went along for the ride.
I invite you to go to YouTube to watch the trailer for this movie ( search “Muhammad Movie Trailer’’). It looks like something an eighth-grader would do. However, as Hillary famously told America, we had four dead Americans. What difference did it make how they died?
Of course, any events surrounding corruption at the highest levels must involve Clinton and her emails. Using an unsecure server and email account to conduct national security business should warrant prosecution, especially when 33,000 of those emails are destroyed after they were subpoenaed. However, to the rescue rode James Comey, FBI director, who saved Hillary by finding that, despite her extreme carelessness in handling confidential government materials, she was exonerated because she didn’t act with intent.
This assessment was strange, indeed, since intent was not a requirement of the law she broke. Nevertheless, Comey, acting outside of his authority as FBI director, pronounced that no prosecution would occur. The fact that this decision was not his, but that of Attorney General Loretta Lynch, didn’t deter Comey, nor did the cozy meeting between Bill Clinton and Lynch on an Arizona tarmac before Comey’s decision.
The last story of government corruption involves the 2020 election and mail-in voting. I am not a fan of mail-in voting, or early voting for that matter. I support a national holiday for people to be able to vote.
Article I, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution states: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof. … ” In the 2020 election, a number of states adopted mail-in voting without any vote by their Legislature.
A prime example of this unlawful action occurred in California when on May 8, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-64-20, which, among other things, ordered that a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to each voter prior to the Nov. 3 elections, in addition to offering in-person voting locations. Pursuant to Executive Order N-64-20, all registered voters were to be sent a vote-by-mail ballot for the November 3, 2020, General Election. Registered voters did not have to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot for this election.
This unconstitutional change in voting was not only tolerated, but embraced by many. Sadly, mail-in voting created a stir amongst many in America, who still believe the 2020 election was tainted. This is what happens when the rule of law is discarded for political expediency.
And so it goes in the People’s Republic of America.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
