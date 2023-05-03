I’m a dabbler in the game of chess – just not spatially smart enough to be a formidable player, or even a good one. Perhaps in my retirement I’ll take it up more seriously, along with my dreams of learning the guitar, painting, and other pursuits that escape my rather pedestrian talents.
However, getting back to chess, there is a major chess game going on right now with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, otherwise known as HUD. In fact, it’s really more of a game of checkers than chess.
You see, there are new rules that have been promulgated by HUD to bring the power of Washington into America’s neighborhoods in a way never before imagined. They are an extrapolation of the 2015 HUD regulations that the Obama administration brought forth, but with much more bite.
It all harkens back to the heady days of the 1960s, when America struggled with its shedding of racial discrimination and Congress passed the Fair Housing Act of 1968. This legislative milestone outlawed discrimination in the way Americans went about buying, selling, renting or otherwise dealing in property transactions. It was a very good thing.
Fast forward to 2015 and then 2023, and under the apparent auspices of that decades-old legislation, HUD has decided that making the practice of discrimination unlawful was not enough. Rather, HUD has decided to create a monstrosity of a regulation that effectively removes the composition of neighborhoods from local control.
As we all know, every city and town has zoning laws. These laws reflect a city or town’s thoughts on how to manage its various property districts. Zoning laws create industrial, commercial, residential and other districts in a way that optimizes land use within that community.
In most zoning ordinances there are several types of residential districts. Those closer to the city or town center normally allow houses to be multifamily and built upon smaller lots of land. There is a greater density of buildings, and these zones often abut commercial and even industrial districts.
Residential districts that spread out from the inner city or town traditionally limit houses to single-family homes with larger minimum lot size, frontage, setback and other requirements. These homes are usually higher priced and house the more affluent in the city or town. Their school districts are often superior to others within the community.
This land use planning has worked well in America since the inception of zoning enabling acts within each state. It has allowed the configuration of a city or town’s neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas to be within the province of that city or town, and hence its inhabitants.
Not so any longer. The new HUD regulations mandate that any city, town, public housing authority and other entity that receives federal funds from HUD must advance the government’s concept of equity in housing.
The preamble to the new regulations states: “The Fair Housing Act not only prohibits discrimination, but also directs HUD to ensure that the agency and its program participants will proactively take meaningful actions to overcome patterns of segregation, promote fair housing choice, eliminate disparities in housing-related opportunities, and foster inclusive communities that are free from discrimination.”
It’s the last clause of this preamble that promises the American landscape to become a checkerboard. The idea is to change the reality that in most cities in America, the poorest communities are populated by people of color. That is a fact.
However, like so much of the progressive agenda, these regulations toss the ideal of equality and fairness onto the junk heap of history and replace it with equity. It means taxpayer money will be spent to make unaffordable housing affordable based upon race or ethnicity. It will impose upon each city and town when drafting its zoning ordinances the requirement that equity be obeyed.
HUD will monitor the cities and towns to see whether they adhere to this mandate, and will require detailed reports to be filed every five years. There are many more provisions in these new regulations that will be onerous upon local and state authorities, and others who receive federal funds.
Of course, a federal mandate wouldn’t be complete without its own mechanism for individuals to force compliance or seek redress for noncompliance. Lawsuits will likely proliferate as local officials work to follow HUD’s copious rules. By the way, if you have a case of resistant insomnia, just go online to federalregister.gov/documents.
It’s only 75 pages long, but don’t worry, out of 330 million Americans, 9,009 have viewed the link. That’s what I call democracy in action!
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.