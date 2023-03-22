The recent collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank presents a classic case of government mismanagement of a past crisis in order to create a present crisis. It’s pretty easy to connect the dots if you just think about it.
As we all remember, in 2008 the country went through a financial collapse unlike anything it had seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Taxpayer bailouts were initiated, and the country suffered through economic stagnation, unemployment and foreclosures.
All of this was blamed on predatory bank practices and easy money for people who got home mortgages when in traditional banking terms, they simply didn’t qualify. Along with taxpayer bailout of the banks and other financial institutions came a plethora of new regulations that pulled in the reins on banks and other lenders when it came time to make loans again.
At the same time, the Federal Reserve embarked upon a decade of near-zero interest rates and quantitative easing in order to increase the supply of money to banks and decrease the cost of borrowing that money. Happening at the same time was the explosion of digital start up and other companies that saw washes of money flow into them, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when virtual reality replaced actual reality in our daily lives.
Many of these companies parked their money in SVB, whose deposit growth soared from $62 billion to a peak of $198 billion at the end of March 2022 as thousands of tech startups stored their cash at the lender. Their assets, which included loans, also tripled during this time period. All seemed well.
So what happened? You may hear from some, including President Joe Biden, that the fault lies at the feet of one Donald J. Trump. This has become a familiar refrain from him and other Democrats. They say it was his rolling back of regulations which had been implemented after the 2008 collapse that caused SVB to fail and put other banks at risk.
In reality, the 2018 bi-partisan law peeled back some of the costly regulations enacted in 2010 under the Dodd-Frank Act and made them applicable to banks with at least $250 billion in assets, raising it from the $50-billion level imposed in 2010. This change eased the costs for smaller banks which did not present a systemic risk were they to fail, and in essence, leveled the playing field between the large and smaller banks.
As we all know, COVID-19 taxed the economy and a one-size-fits-all stimulus approach was adopted, sending checks out to all Americans regardless of their financial need. This flooding of the money supply built up a huge balance of savings deposits among those who did not actually need the money.
Along came the “wonder” vaccine and the economy re-opened. Massive demand for goods and services crashed into supply chain disruptions, along with a lag in people returning to the job market. More easy money and benefits that still last today discouraged workers from getting on with their lives. This confluence of events led to historic inflation in 2022, which still dogs us today.
Meanwhile, during the decade of near-zero interest rates, banks – especially SVB and similar ones – invested heavily in U.S. Treasuries and other safe instruments with the encouragement of regulators. And that’s the source of the problem.
With inflation raging, the Federal Reserve embarked upon an aggressive course of interest-rate hikes. These hikes meant that if you invested in a bond or similar instrument now, your rate of return would be much higher than if you purchased one a year ago. Consequently, the value of the bond you bought last year would be less than the value of the bond purchased now. At SVB, at the time of its takeover by the FDIC, its bond portfolio was earning an average return of 1.79%, while treasury notes are now earning 3.90% interest.
The banks were encouraged by the government to purchase long term-instruments like 10-year treasuries. There’s no problem if you hold onto your bond for the 10-year period because when the bond matures, you get your full price back plus all the interest the bond has earned.
It’s only when you sell your bond before the 10 years are up that you can lose money, and that’s exactly what befell SVB. As the Fed raised rates to combat the inflation that it had created and as post-pandemic life resumed more normalcy, tech companies experienced a slowdown in business. In response, these companies have gone to their deposits to meet payroll and loan costs.
This demand for deposits by these tech-heavy depositors on SVB’s balance sheet put immediate pressure on SVB to increase its liquidity and meet this deposit demand. That’s when the feathers hit the fan.
SVB was forced to sell its low-interest bearing instruments, whose values had plummeted with the Fed’s interest-rate hike, and this destroyed its balance sheet, forcing the FDIC to take it over.
Adding a cherry to the top of this debacle, the government is promising to cover the deposits of all of its customers, even above the $250,000 FDIC limit. So rest assured, these tech companies who made billions these past several years won’t lose a penny of their savings. By the way, while you were earning a pittance on your bank deposits, SVB was paying up to 5.28% to its largest depositors.
Something makes me think about having your cake and eating it too. As someone once said, the rich keep getting richer while the rest of us just keep getting older.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
