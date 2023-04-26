In 1971, Don McClean wrote a hit song about America’s loss of innocence titled, “American Pie.” The iconic lyrics of the song are, “Bye, Bye, Miss American Pie.” It’s a reference to the age-old adage about nothing being more American than apple pie.
The turbulent times of the 1960s spilled over to the early 1970s as McClean, now 77, came of age and mourned the untimely deaths of three emerging rock-and-roll stars – Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper (J.P.” Richardson Jr.), in a 1959 plane crash. As McClean pined, that was “the day the music died.”
Much has changed since those days in America, and the departure from the “happy days” of the 1950s has been relentless, as bedrock values of the post World War II “affluent society” have crumbled inexorably, no more so than perhaps during the past 15 years.
Clearly, there was much discrimination in a less open society in the 1950s. The changes in that regard have seen a real march toward our nation’s idealization of equality and individual freedom. More and more of our fellow citizens have been able to participate in the effort to realize the American Dream, although much work remains.
As recently stated in a Wall Street Journal op-ed piece, “The past 50 years have been marked by the genuine eradication of barriers to opportunity for the underprivileged regardless of ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation or anything else. This is how we were genuinely starting to fulfill the promise of equality.”
Sadly, the past decade and a half have witnessed the demise of meritocracy and a concomitant ascension in the erosion of equality as our foundational principle. Much like China in the 1960s, America has been undergoing a cultural revolution. In the process, the path to success is often no longer a function of one’s merit. Talent and hard work have been replaced by a plethora of other criteria that now demand attention in the hiring and selection process.
In our headlong rush under the banner of diversity, inclusion and equity, we have elevated characteristics that have nothing to do with merit. Today, a person’s skin color, gender, sexual orientation, choice of pronoun and other socially based criteria play a major role in both the public and private sectors.
Perhaps this was always the case, when America’s politicians and captains of industry were dominated by white men, and our universities catered to their privileged children. People of color were still struggling against institutional segregation and women were tied to their homemaking aprons. Sadly, those norms fit the cultural strata of the day, a cauldron of inequality that boiled over in the 1960s and continue to roil today.
There are many who worry that the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction. They perceive the left’s infatuation with all things trans and non-binary gender, the jettisoning of pronouns, the embracing of diversity as an end unto itself, the relentless drive toward inclusivity and the dictates of equity as corrosive to the underpinnings of what made America an exceptional place: merit.
In case you missed it, in the latest assault on meritocracy, the Biden administration implemented on May 1 new mortgage lending rules that actually punish borrowers with good credit and large down payments as a hedge against borrowers with poor credit and small or no down payments. These rules totally contravene bedrock lending principles of risk assessment and smack of pure politics.
Accompanying this metamorphosis has been an expanding denunciation of our nation’s heritage. Rather than perceiving America as a land of opportunity and the great melting pot, it is now depicted as the home of imperialist carpetbaggers making their bones off the backs of the underserved. The men who founded this country, and even the man who freed the slaves, have been denigrated.
The Fourth of July festivities commemorating the birth of our nation have been called a white person’s celebration, while a footnote in history has created a national holiday called Juneteenth. Critical Race Theory is being taught in our schools, teaching children about all the evils white Americans inflicted upon their non-white brethren, thereby smearing what had been a source of pride in our heritage as a nation of opportunity, industry and exceptionalism.
For many in our country, being American has become an exercise in self-loathing. So many see our history as one built upon a fraudulent espousal of equality and freedom. A house of cards finally tumbling under its own implosive weight.
Is this a long overdue awakening or a nightmare? Can a nation really sustain itself when so many of its people abhor its history and one another? Has the discarding of meritocracy in favor of diversity, inclusiveness and equity rendered us a country that does not reach its full potential, a movement that will lead to its dissembling?
Open borders, rampant crime, weaponized justice departments, profligate debt accumulation, rigid partisanship, and so many other hitherto un-American obsessions will have their day of reckoning. If you listen carefully, you can hear Nero’s fiddle.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
