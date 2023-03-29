I was a senior at Haverhill High School in the fall of 1968. It was tradition back then for the senior class to hold a Columbus Day Dance at the school. As class president, I worked with the other class officers making arrangements for the dance, selling tickets and gathering interest for students to attend. It was a fundraising event for the class of 1969.
Being perhaps one of the earliest classes that liked to challenge tradition, we decided to change the dance from Columbus Day to Leif Erikson Day, given the fact that historians told us it was this Norseman who landed on the shores of North America centuries before old Christopher.
Every morning when students were in their homerooms, announcements would be made over the school intercom system. This was usually the province of the folks in the main office. Well, we decided to inquire whether we could advertise the dance ourselves over this system. We were given permission.
We thought it would be funny to put together a little radio-like script announcing the dance and conducting an interview with Christopher Columbus to see how he felt about being displaced by Mr. Erikson. Playing the part of Columbus was one of our classmates who was Italian American. He was superbly funny.
He decided to do the interview with an Italian accent, which gave the skit an extra dimension of humor. Everyone loved it – except for one administrator. Seems he thought the depiction of Columbus with an Italian accent was offensive to Italian Americans. We were chided by this gentleman and the principal for being so insensitive. We were all shocked.
Bear in mind that this was 1968, a year of unparalleled turbulence in America. It saw the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy, and the Tet Offensive in Vietnam that was a turning point in that war. That year the number of American dead averaged 500 per week.
The country had just gone through witnessing the violence at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as candidates struggled for the nomination after the decision of a haggard President Lyndon Baines Johnson to not seek re-election and the assassination of RFK, who had won the California primary the night he was gunned down.
It was the year of the unlikely ascension of Richard Nixon to the Republican nomination, rising like the Phoenix from the embers of a 1960 presidential defeat and 1962 gubernatorial defeat in the Golden State.
To say the least, there was a lot of stuff happening in the country, and acting as a pressure release valve, TV shows like “Laugh-In” and “The Smothers Brothers” brought cutting-edge satire into our living rooms in juxtaposition to the nightly images of the war in Vietnam. Comic relief was sorely needed.
The reprimand we received from the school administration was my first experience with political correctness. My second came in the spring of 1969, as we prepared for our senior prom. Back then, the prom was held in the school’s gym, which was decorated with a prom theme chosen by the prom committee. That year, we decided upon the theme of a Southern mansion from the movie, “Gone with the Wind.”
We had some very talented artists in our class who set about creating large murals with scenes from the south. One of the murals depicted a mansion with cotton fields, and in the fields were figures of slaves picking cotton. We thought nothing of this historically accurate rendition of a plantation. Boy, were we wrong!
Apparently, one of our Black classmates had approached the school administration and said that the mural was offensive. We were notified of this complaint. I was taken aback, having never thought that this work of art could be so perceived. Of course, I was naïve and totally insensitive to my classmate’s feelings and perspective.
As it was just a few days before the prom, I didn’t know what to do. It was suggested, and then decided upon, that we should include white people in the cotton fields also picking cotton. I think everyone was happy that a solution was found, but most of the kids on the almost all white committee thought it was an unnecessary distortion of historical fact.
The prom was a success, but more importantly, it made me realize how oblivious I was to the feelings of my Black classmates, who were few in number in those days. I was miffed by this historical anomaly, but was glad that we worked out a resolution to this racial issue.
Were these days the seedlings of political correctness that have sprouted and grown over the past several decades? Has our understanding and sensitivity to the needs and desires of others required a transformation of our expressions about the world in which we live? Or is the pretense that history must be cleansed of its unsavory events just an attempt to control dialogue and thinking?
I vote for honesty and the hope that we can always talk plainly, if painfully, about where we have come from so that all of us can become advocates for truth and harmony.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
