The First Amendment to our Constitution guarantees the right to free speech. Despite the recent abysmal school statistics manifesting how poorly today’s students grasp American civics and history, I’d like to believe free speech is almost universally recognized as quintessentially American.
The idea is really very simple. The content of one’s speech cannot be infringed upon. We all learned as children the expression, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” While this was an emotional salve for a child who was taunted by other children, its meaning also applies to the broader protection of the First Amendment.
Speech cannot harm others except in very rare circumstances, like yelling fire in a crowded theater when there is no fire. We also saw the thin line between free speech and insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Did Donald Trump merely exercise his First Amendment rights that day, or were his words a seditious call to arms?
Thankfully, free speech has been rigorously protected by our Supreme Court, although we have seen recent eruptions of speech suppression on college campuses when conservative speakers are invited to give a talk. Those bastions of liberal ideology sadly seem to be populated by students and faculty who embrace free speech, but only as long as they agree with its content.
In my conservative mind, speech should never be limited or regulated because of its content, other than in the very few exceptions carved out by the Supreme Court. Once content becomes something to be allowed or disallowed, speech is no longer free. Conversely, if I think your free speech is stupid, I am free to express my opinion just as vigorously as you expressed your stupid opinion. As my chemistry teacher used to say, “E=E.”
With this paradigm in hand, I feel compelled to talk about a recent vote taken by the Colorado Education Association, a union that represents more than 39,000 K-12 teachers, support professionals and higher education staffers.
The association passed a resolution at its April meeting that states, “The CEA believes that capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor, and resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality.”
Bear in mind that this resolution has no enforcement mechanism yet, but clearly shows how a large group of educators in one state perceive an economic system that has brought more financial security to more people than anything else in human history. Exactly how union members think their political thoughts deserve expression rather than focusing on improving teaching methods and public school education in general is beyond my simple comprehension.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines capitalism as “an economic system characterized by private or corporate ownership of capital goods, by investments that are determined by private decision, and by prices, production, and the distribution of goods that are determined mainly by competition in a free market.”
That sounds pretty evil to me. It harbors those sinister terms like “private ownership,” “investments,” “private decision,” “competition,” and “free market.” Oh the humanity!
Capitalism is actually based upon individual effort in a system that encourages private enterprise in a free market, rather than governmental control.
Of course, there is no such thing as a free market, since in our complex society some measure of regulation is necessary. The crux of the matter is extent or degree of regulation. That is a debate that will always be had as economies, societies and technologies evolve.
However, it is a bridge too far to claim that capitalism as practiced in America “… inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor, and resources … (and) is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality.”
In a statement, Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association, said, “Recognizing that our members reflect our state’s diverse views and perspectives, these resolutions reflect our members’ aspirations in our collective endeavor to create a safer and more equitable world for Colorado’s students, educators, and communities.”
There’s that word – “equitable” – again.
No longer do we ascribe to the concept of “equality.” Rather, today’s mantra is “equity,” a concept that is not interchangeable with “equality.” Equity means that one group deserves more than another not based upon merit or opportunity, but simply because of some group characteristic, be it race, gender, sexual orientation, or another reason. It is an effort to make up for past sins. Apparently, these sins all stem from capitalism.
I hope these teachers get their wish. I would love to see exactly where their school funding will come from. Apparently, they prefer some form of central planning as their economic model. We have seen how well that has worked out in places like the Soviet Union, Venezuela, Cuba and other non-capitalist countries, not to mention China, which loves sending their brightest students to America for education.
As tweeted out by the teacher who authored the union’s resolution in his quote from the Communist Manifesto on May 1st, “Workers of the world, unite.”
I just wonder how many of these educators know how poorly Communism has fared in the world. I’m guessing not too many.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
