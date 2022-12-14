Everyone has a story, and here’s mine.
This past fall, my wife and I traveled to Greece with our four children. It was not only a trip we had wanted to do for a long time, but also a chance for me to look for clues about where I came from.
My parents both were immigrants. They came here separately as children. My mother hailed from the island of Lesbos, which is the easternmost Greek island in the Aegean Sea. It’s right next to Turkey.
My mother was the youngest of eight children. She was actually born in Istanbul, but her father, a tailor, moved the family to Lesbos for work. Her father, my namesake, Theodore, died in Greece. After that, her oldest brother, Thrasevilos, came to America. Two years later he sent for his widowed mother, Persephone, and his younger siblings.
They arrived at Ellis Island in 1920. My mother, Sophia, was 7 years old. Left behind in Greece was her sister, Catherine, who had died in childhood.
When the day arrived for their ship to enter New York Harbor and disembark at Ellis Island, Uncle Thrasevilos went to meet them. To his surprise, their names were not on the ship manifest. He came back the next day, and still no sign of them.
This went on for several days until an idea hit him. Rather than asking for the family of Persephone Papoutsy, he asked for Persephone Katsonis, her maiden name. Lo and behold, they were on the manifest. After spending a week in the spartan upstairs rooms at Ellis Island, frightened and fearing a return to Greece, the family was finally reunited with Thrasevilos.
My mother spoke no English, just Greek and some Turkish. They all came to Beverly for a short spell and then Haverhill, where Thrasevilos worked as a tailor. My mother started first grade at the Winter Street School and finished the eighth grade in six years. After a few weeks of high school, she left to work in the shoe factories of Haverhill at the age of 13.
But this story is more about my father, John. He was born in 1903 and came to America in 1911 at the age of 8. His ship sailed from a place called Adramiti, Turkey, a town near the Island of Lesbos. We believe he was an orphan and the ship manifest shows him traveling with Anastas and Panorea Xenakis, his uncle and aunt. Panorea’s maiden name was Petradakis. She was only 17.
They settled in Plaistow, where they had three more children. These children were held out as the siblings of my father, even though they were first cousins. That’s what people did back in those days.
Interestingly, the ship manifest listed the person at Ellis Island who was to be their sponsor as Panagiotis Doukakis, their cousin. Mr. Duokakis also came from Adramiti, Turkey. I don’t know if it is the same person, but Michael Dukakis’ father was Pangiotis “Panos” Dukakis, a medical doctor in Brookline.
All that aside, it was the Haverhill Gazette death notice of my father in 1961 that really prompted my ancestry search. It emanated from a trip in 1959. I was 8 years old and my parents, my two brothers and Uncle Thrasevilos all traveled to Greece and other countries. This was two years before my father died, and I think he really wanted to have this family experience.
On that trip, we went into the mountains of Macedonia (northern Greece) to a town called Serres. My recollection was that we visited a sister of my father. It was a very primitive place. I did not remember her name until I recently pulled out my father’s death notice, where it said he was survived by a sister who lived in Serres, Greece. Her name was Mary Koumbarides.
On this latest trip, we drove to Serres, now a decent-sized city. We went to City Hall and asked about Mary Koumbarides. We were told she had died (no surprise), but that she had lived at 23 Dragumi St. in Serres, and she had a grandson. We were all very excited.
Using GPS, we found 23 Dragumi St. An elderly couple lived there. They had never heard of Mary Koumbarides, but perhaps we could check with the church. We did, but had no luck because of privacy issues since I had no proof of my relationship with her. At this point we gave up.
Upon returning home and going through more of my mother’s records, we uncovered a photo of an envelope with a return address for Mary Koumbarides, 23 Dragumi St. in Serres. Next to it was a photo of a very pretty woman. I will continue my search for her grandson.
As I sit here today, I wonder exactly who my father was and if he was born a Xenakis or a Petradakis or something else. I had just turned 10 when he died. I have no knowledge whatsoever of my paternal grandparents, or even my maternal ones, as Persephone died in 1937 – 14 years before my birth. My mother never talked about her parents or my father’s. I doubt she knew much herself. That’s how it was back then.
What I do know is that my father was the epitome of the American Dream. An immigrant who came here in 1911 as a boy and went on to become a successful businessman as co-owner of Colonial Shoe Company on Walnut Street in Haverhill. He gave jobs to many Greeks who came to America after him. He married our mother, who was his rock and ours.
My three siblings and I, and our children and grandchildren, are the product of those brave and hardy souls who came to America in search of a better life. I thank my lucky stars every day that they did.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.