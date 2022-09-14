I have never been a big proponent of guns. In fact, in my younger years, I thought getting rid of all guns except for the military was a good idea. I even supported draconian penalties for anyone caught with a gun.
As I grew older, I became less and less trustful of my government. I always told my kids that the greatest danger to them was their own government, not some foreign adversary.
“Just look at human history,” I said. Think about all the nations over the centuries where tyrannical rulers subjugated their own people into abject poverty and deprivation.
Given the past several years of unorthodox actions by the FBI and Department of Justice, as well as the breakdown of the rule of law in the upper circles of government, I think that my parental admonitions were spot on. This isn’t to say that America is a tyrannical country, but that the sustained lure of power and privilege can turn even a well-designed and intentioned government into something less benevolent and accountable to those whom it governs.
What does this have to do with guns, you might ask? Well, it took me a while to fully grasp and appreciate the genius and genesis of the Second Amendment. As everyone knows, that amendment (deemed second only to freedom of speech and religion) states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
What many people don’t know is that the Second Amendment was the American version of a prior English law called the British Bill of Rights, enacted in 1689. Article VII of said Bill of Rights proclaimed “that the subjects which are Protestants may have arms for their defence (sic) suitable to their conditions and as allowed by law.”
This reference to Protestants seems awkward to us today, but back in 17th-century Britain, the conflicts between Protestants and Catholics often drove royal political ambitions, rivalries and resultant wars. While many argued that this bill endowed people with the right to defend themselves and their property, it was in fact a means by which Parliament could have a standing militia to defend itself from a tyrannical monarchy.
Fast forward to 18th-century America and the aftermath of the Revolutionary War. The Founders were drafting the Constitution creating the federal government, and after they had finished their creation, set forth stringent limitations on the power they had just bestowed upon the fledgling nation’s leaders.
While the right to “keep and bear Arms” included the objective of maintaining a well-regulated Militia to provide for the defense of the nation, it also, and perhaps more importantly, evinced the need to maintain a well-trained and disciplined force to check federal tyranny, and to create a constitutional balance by distributing access to arms, and therefore ultimate power, equally among the people, the states, and the federal government.
Just as Parliament sought a means by which to protect itself from a rogue monarch who might tip the religious balance in an untoward direction, the Founders sought a means by which the people and the several states could protect themselves from an overzealous federal government. They realized the dangers of concentrating power in a single entity, be it a monarchy or their own creation.
Today’s seminal cases on the scope of the Second Amendment are District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and McDonald v. Chicago (2010). In Heller, the court held that not only was self-defense a “central component” of the Second Amendment, but so was the right of individuals to take part in the defense of their liberties by taking up arms in an organized militia. Since Heller dealt with a federal law limiting gun ownership, in McDonald, the court extended its ruling to apply to state gun laws through the 14th Amendment.
Of course, we are also sickened and outraged by the mass shootings that have proliferated and shattered our American landscape. It was these killings that made me want to see all guns melted down. Our collective alarm over this horrendous violence, always against the most innocent and vulnerable, is compounded by the failure or refusal of our leaders to do anything about it.
Debate will always go on as to whether it is the abundance of firearms, mental illness or the inability to keep illegal guns off the streets that is the root cause of this most American tragedy. I don’t know if our leaders have the wherewithal or inclination to really address this problem of gun violence, be it mass shootings or the weekly carnage in our nation’s largest cities.
As did the Founders, what I do know is the real debate should be whether the people want a gun-free society or freedom from potential tyranny. I do not know if we can have both, but history would seem to support the latter as the best course for ordered liberty.
Theodore Xenakis, a Haverhill resident, writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.