Let me start by saying this: I believe Donald Trump is guilty of the charges set forth in by a federal grand jury. The very fact-laden indictment contains allegations that, if true, constitute violations of at least some of the counts that have been brought against him.
His conduct after being subpoenaed to produce the documents in his possession rises to criminal culpability, despite the argument that his actions were justified under the Presidential Records Act. Of course there will be legal gymnastics between now and whenever his case is heard, but on its face, the indictment looks damning.
As with all things Trump, much of his trouble emanates from his abrasive persona. Not everything – as we saw with the Russia Collusion hoax and many other attacks on him – but he certainly brings out as much antipathy as he does support by his unorthodox and politically incorrect behavior.
He is a lightning rod for sure, and as such he engenders either love or hate. There is no middle ground when it comes to Trump and his supporters and detractors.
Personally, I don’t like Trump the person, but I do support his attack on the Washington establishment, both Republican and Democrat.
Looking at the indictment against Trump, his biggest problems stem from his foolish decision to show classified documents to a writer, publisher and two staff members who did not have security clearance, and then his attempt to stash away some of the subpoenaed classified documents rather than turn them over to the National Archives.
Both of these actions speak loudly of Trump’s massive ego, as well as his lack of experience in the ways of government protocol. I say lack of experience rather than lack of knowledge, because Trump’s actions manifest his lifetime belief that the rules don’t apply to him. In that he shares the same fault as most every other politician, but his dismissal of standard operating procedure is simply more brazen than the career politicians who know how to better shield their “above-the-law” actions from public disclosure.
In other words, it is likely that Trump will be hoisted upon his own petard. Had he chosen to turn over the documents as requested and then subpoenaed, he could have then argued which of them fell to him under the Presidential Papers Act, a law that is rife with ambiguity.
Despite Trump’s intransigence and resultant legal problems, his case is worthy of comparison to that of Hillary Clinton. I am speaking only about her unsecure email server that she maintained at her home while acting as the nation’s top diplomat, a position that required the highest level of security clearance.
When obtaining her security clearance, Hillary, like all other government employees who held such status, signed an agreement known as Standard Form 312. This form states in pertinent part: “I have been advised that the unauthorized disclosure, unauthorized retention, or negligent handling of classified information by me could cause damage or irreparable injury to the United States or could be used to advantage by a foreign nation. … In addition, I have been advised that any unauthorized disclosure of classified information by me may constitute a violation, or violations, of United States criminal laws, including the provisions of Sections 641, 793, 794, 798, 952, and 1924, Title 18, United States Code, the provisions of Section 783(b), Title 50, United States Code, and the provisions of the Intelligence Identities Protection Act of 1982. I recognize that nothing in this Agreement constitutes a waiver by the United States of the right to prosecute me for any statutory violation.”
As we all know, Hillary had a number of emails on her server that bore classified information, including those with the highest level of secrecy. We also know that foreign actors likely hacked her unsecure server.
As stated by FBI Director James Comey when he announced his decision to not prosecute Hillary, “We do assess that hostile actors gained access to the private commercial e-mail accounts of people with whom Secretary Clinton was in regular contact from her personal account. We also assess that Secretary Clinton’s use of a personal e-mail domain was both known by a large number of people and readily apparent. She also used her personal e-mail extensively while outside the United States, including sending and receiving work-related e-mails in the territory of sophisticated adversaries. Given that combination of factors, we assess it is possible that hostile actors gained access to Secretary Clinton’s personal e-mail account.”
Of course, we also know that Hillary deleted 33,000 of her subpoenaed emails before turning over 30,000 others to the FBI, 110 of which contained classified information when they were sent. God only knows what was in the 33,000 emails that her lawyers deleted and destroyed beyond forensic recovery.
Comey concluded that, “Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”
Based upon this assessment, Comey recommended that no reasonable prosecutor would bring a criminal prosecution against Hillary.
I guess Comey didn’t read the part of the Standard Form 312, which makes criminal “the unauthorized disclosure, unauthorized retention, or negligent handling of classified information.” Nowhere does that agreement use the term “intentional disclosure”.
So there you have it. On one hand, we have a president who foolishly shows some classified material to a writer, a publisher and two staffers, and who tries to hold onto papers he believes he has the right to do under the Presidential Papers Act. On the other hand, we have a secretary of state using a private email server to conduct classified business that is open to hackers across the globe, even while traveling in countries of our enemies. Which is the greater threat to America? Which is the greater crime? And do we really want to prosecute a former president, an act that will likely lead to future retaliations that can only weaken America?
I suggest we don’t unleash this Kraken for the sake of the country. I suggest Mr. Biden pardon Mr. Trump as a magnanimous gesture of unity, as well as a smart political decision.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.