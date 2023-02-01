“Declare the pennies on your eyes.”
You may recall this line from George Harrison’s 1966 song, “Taxman.” He was ranting against the taxes the Beatles were being assessed for all the millions they were making. Clearly, despite being a spiritual man, George did not share the same forgiveness for the tax collector as did Jesus.
A Federal Circuit Court of Appeals decision this past summer from the Ninth Circuit, a bastion of liberal jurisprudence, was recently critiqued in the Wall Street Journal. It piqued my interest, so I decided to look up and read the decision. I was rather taken aback by it, and this is why:
Like all Americans, I believed that the IRS did not have the constitutional authority to tax income unless you actually received that income. When it comes to wages or other forms of income derived from one’s work, receipt of income is easy to identify. It’s when you get a paycheck or payment for services or products you sell or otherwise trade in. This is called “active” income.
There is also “passive” income that you can earn not by your own activity, but by investment in capital assets like stocks, real estate and other property that can appreciate in value. I always thought Congress could not authorize taxing those gains unless one actually sold that capital asset (like a stock) and received money or other consideration upon such sale.
Well, apparently that is not the case. Last June the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that people who owned at least 10% of stock in a foreign corporation, whose shareholders are more than 50% American citizens, can be taxed on earnings of the corporation even if those earnings were not distributed to the shareholders. Moreover, that taxation could be retroactive to 1986.
I won’t get into the weeds of this decision, and its applicability is not to all Americans by any stretch. However, this taxation will generate $340 billion dollars in revenue. More importantly, this court’s decision contains language that casts a much larger pall on what millions of Americans believe about taxation in America.
The case is Moore vs. United States of America, No.20-36122D.C. No.2:19-cv-01539-JCC. In it, the court opines that, “Once the federal government decides to tax something, then, subject to any constitutional limitations, its power to tax and flexibility as to how to accomplish that must necessarily be broad. ...The breadth of Congress’ power to tax is greater than its power to regulate commerce.”
The court continues, “Whether the taxpayer has realized income does not determine whether a tax is constitutional. … The Supreme Court has made clear that realization of income is not a constitutional requirement. ... [The} rule that income is not taxable until realized ... [is] founded on administrative convenience.”
What does all of this mean? Simply, it means that even though the IRS has adopted the practice that income must be realized (that is, actually received by the taxpayer), that practice is not mandated by the U.S. Constitution, but is merely a tool by which the IRS administers its collection of income taxes. It means that if Congress so chooses, it can pass laws that empower the IRS to start collecting taxes on your stock and other capital asset gains, as well as income earned by corporations not sending you dividends, even though your gains are merely on paper. This applies to 401(k) and other retirement plans.
Exactly how the IRS would do this is a good question, and likely would create an administrative nightmare. However, it would probably start slowly with only a small group of transactions carved out for such taxation. Eventually, however, it could embrace the full gamut of unrealized income earnings.
According to Americans for Tax Reform, “President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes a new tax on unrealized gains. This tax, called a “billionaire minimum income tax,” would impose an annual 20 percent tax on taxpayers with income and assets that exceed $100 million, a $360 billion tax increase.”
You may say “big deal, that won’t affect me,” but the history of taxation in America shows that once a tax gains footing, it grows like a weed. It is a real effort by Democrats to modify the tax code and create a tax on unrealized income. As the Moore case makes abundantly clear, the courts have already paved the way for this kind of legislation, and the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents may be a precursor to how the government will seek to overcome the administrative obstacles in taxing unrealized income.
Lurking in the background is our $31.4 trillion federal debt and the unwillingness of Congress to stop deficit spending. Even the conservative Republicans are willing to raise the debt ceiling and still allow deficit spending, only with a reduced deficit. Big deal. The country will still bleed to death, only slightly more slowly.
Maybe it’s time for that more tried-and-true Depression Era investment vehicle: in your mattress.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
