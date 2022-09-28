There are many words that shape today’s political landscape: inflation, immigration, crime, abortion, pandemic and others. However, perhaps the most significant term is filibuster, the U.S. Senate practice that allows endless debate on an issue to impede its passage.
The word filibuster derives from the term flibustier, which, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, referred to pirates who raided the West Indies colonies of Spain. It eventually morphed into filibuster and took on a political meaning that we all recognize today and have seen in movies such as the 1939 film, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.’’
In 1917 at the urging of President Woodrow Wilson, the Senate adopted Rule 22, which created the device of cloture in an effort to prevent one senator from holding up passage of a bill or other Senate action. Rule 22 allowed that a super majority of 67 or more senators could vote for cloture, thereby putting an end on the timeline for debate and moving the question to an eventual vote.
Perhaps the most famous filibuster was that by southern Democrat senators who opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, who went on for 57 days before 67 senators voted for cloture. It should be noted that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 included, among other items, prohibitions on lynching and denial of access to public places based upon race.
It is unfathomable in 2022 that such opposition by members of the United States Senate existed in the 1960s, but that starkly manifests the headwinds that faced the Civil Rights movement, while also highlighting the advances that have been made in our nation’s race relations. We still have a long way to go, but the 1960s attitudes at the highest levels of our government seem utterly medieval today.
In 1975, the filibuster rule was amended to allow cloture, end of debate, upon the vote of 60 senators, and not 67. The House of Representatives has never had a filibuster rule.
The purpose of the Senate filibuster rule was to prevent a simple majority from running roughshod over the minority when it came to passing legislation. The idea was that by requiring 60 members to invoke cloture and move a question to a vote, some members of the minority party would have to support the pending matter. In so doing, Senate bills would require some form of compromise for passage and not be simply the product of partisan politics.
Oddly, any changes to the filibuster rule require only a simple majority vote, meaning it takes only 51 votes to change the rule. This procedure was coined the “nuclear option,” and was the brainchild of Nevada Sen. Harry Reid and his Democrat members, who used it in 2013 to pass a vote of 52-48 to allow confirmation of federal judges and executive branch appointments with a simple majority vote.
Much to the dismay of democrats, this nuclear option was later used by Donald Trump, who filled three United States Supreme Court vacancies, including the made-for-TV mega-drama over the confirmation of Brett Cavanaugh, perhaps one of the most disgraceful episodes in the Senate’s long history.
With this backdrop, we see today a real struggle over the continued use of the filibuster and the rule requiring 60 votes to end debate and move a question to vote. Why is this? Sadly, the reason is that the House and Senate have become nothing more than partisan mills with the sole purpose of churning out purely partisan legislation.
Every year we see more and more legislation passed with one party voting in unison one way and the other party the opposite way. No compromise, no reaching across the aisle, no unity, and nothing being done to help the American people.
This November, the most critical issue facing voters is the retention of the filibuster rule. Make no mistake about it. There is nothing good that can come from legislation that reflects only one half of the will of the people. The U.S. Senate is currently split 50/50 between democrats and republicans. In the event of a tie vote, the deciding ballot is cast by the vice president, who is currently a Democrat.
Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is already on record saying that he will bring the nuclear option for all Senate matters, not just judicial and executive branch confirmations. Remember, that this nuclear option, if adopted, will enable whichever party holds a simple majority to pass purely partisan legislation with no input from the other half of the people’s representatives.
If Democrats retain control of the House and Senate, and the Senate adopts the nuclear option, this nuclear option will pave the way for more spending, raising of taxes, more empowerment of federal agencies, federalization of elections, codification of abortion rights across the country, and other major initiatives that will grow the government and send liberal shock waves throughout the nation.
If you support the current democratic agenda, you may say kudos to those who want to kill the filibuster. But remember, one must always be careful for what one wishes. Remember Mr. Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees and his tax-cut packages. Remember Lindsay Graham’s utterly absurd and misguided national abortion bill.
So I say to everyone, regardless of which party you call your own, do not support any candidate who will vote to end the filibuster. To do so will erase from our history and heritage an ingenious device that has served our nation well for over 200 years.
The U.S. Senate was never designed to be a bully pulpit. The interests of the minority must be protected for America to continue to flourish under the umbrella of ordered liberty.
Theodore Xenakis, a Haverhill resident, writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
