The relentless saga of Hunter Biden and his myriad problems is playing out like a prime-time crime show. Unfortunately, most Americans prefer not to watch, tuning in rather to see all things Kardashian, “Masked Singer” and similar silliness that crams the airwaves (or is it the cable waves?).
If you are paying attention, you know Hunter has led less than a stoic life. His dalliances in the seamier sides of society are almost legendary. His appointment to the Board of the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, despite no apparent expertise in that industry reeks of political patronage like a broken gas pipe.
Hunter was appointed to the Board on May 12, 2014, when his father was vice president. He described his appointment by stating, “I joined the board as legal adviser and Burisma also engaged the law firm I am of counsel to Boies Schiller Flexner on matters pertaining to corporate governance, transparency, and expansion.”
He served for five years and is reported to have been paid millions of dollars. I am not sure exactly what Hunter did during those five years. It would be interesting to see the records of Burisma’s board meetings. It would also be interesting to know how an American-trained lawyer would be the best choice to give legal advice to a Ukrainian gas company.
Of course, we all (or at least some of us) know that Hunter didn’t confine the spread of his talents to just Ukraine. While dispensing his legal advice to Burisma, Hunter also brought his expertise to China, this time as a “consultant.” E-mails from Hunter’s now infamous laptop that he dropped off at a repair shop and never retrieved disclose that he and others, including members of his family, were entering into a joint consulting venture with CEFC China Energy Co.
According to Hunter in an Aug. 2, 2017 email, “My understanding is that the original agreement with the Director was for consulting fees based on introductions alone at a rate of $10M per year for a three year guarantee total of $30M.”
This Chinese company reportedly had ties with the Chinese government. The startling aspect of this deal was the fact that the consulting fees of $10 million per year was “… based on introductions alone …” Now, who in the world would be worth $10 million per year to be introduced to? Perhaps these Chinese folks were big fans of Taylor Swift?
All of this information was available to the public before the 2020 presidential election. Everyone knew about Burisma well before it, but the Chinese connection didn’t surface until a few weeks before. What was the Biden campaign team to do about poor Hunter’s laptop?
To the rescue rode Tony Blinken, campaign senior advisor to Joe Biden and a Biden family confidant. Blinken had worked in government for a long time, including as an advisor to vice-president Biden, as well as deputy national security advisor from 2013 to 2015, and deputy secretary of state from 2015 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. He was connected to say the least.
As discussed in this column before, days after the story on Hunter’s laptop broke, 51 former Intelligence Officials released a statement stating that it had all the earmarks of Russian disinformation. The mainstream media ran with this statement, and in fact, Joe Biden used it in his last debate with Donald Trump to dismiss the laptop story as phony.
Months ago we learned that the laptop was not Russian disinformation, but actually Hunter’s laptop. We have now learned that the genesis of the 51 Intelligence Officials’ statement sprang from none other than Antony Blinken, campaign senior advisor to Joe Biden.
We know this because former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell, who was a signer of the statement, recently told the House Judiciary Committee that he had no intention to write this statement until he was contacted by Blinken.
As we all know, Joe Biden was elected president and on his third day in office, nominated Blinken to be his secretary of state.
And so it goes in our nation’s swamp. A bogus statement engendered by a campaign operative and signed onto by 51 members of the Deep State, used in a pivotal presidential debate to affect an election and the course of a country’s history. Gladly going along for the ride was a complicit mainstream media complex whose incestuous ties with said Deep State are a harbinger of a nation’s demise.
On a more important note, I wonder how the Kardashians are doing.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
