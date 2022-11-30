One of the advantages of being long in the tooth is seeing the changes that occur over the years, thereby gaining perspective, and if you are lucky, a certain sense of calm about the state of being.
Take deodorants for example. Back in the early days of television, there was concern about the acceptance by the American public of TV commercials suggesting that Americans had body odor. However, the deodorant business was already well entrenched in our commerce, and never ones to miss an opportunity to make boatloads of money, television producers relented.
Early products like Right Guard assured men that they were protected from offending their fellow workers, not to mention members of the fairer sex. Later on, Ice Blue Secret let the ladies know that perspiration was a devilment for them too, but Ice Blue would come to their rescue.
Around the same time, TV plastered our screens with cigarette commercials featuring the mile walking Camel man and the Marlboro cowboy. Not surprisingly, Madison Avenue couldn’t let the female audience go neglected, and soon enough Virginia Slims burst onto the scene: so elegant and sleek, not burly and rough like a man’s smoke.
Of course, these gender-targeted advertisements began to fly in the face of the women’s liberation movement. It was one thing to say women could be like men, but to segregate their personal needs according to sex was a battle cry to real unshaven leg feminists.
Emboldened by their marketing successes, TV advertisers ratcheted up their intrusion into the consuming public’s tolerance of acknowledging our bodily functions with the advent of Summers Eve and Maxi-pads. Speaking of pads, how about those Five and Ten Day Deodorant Pads?
The 1950s America was extremely prudish. Who remembers that lovable couple, Rob and Laura Petrie, sleeping in twin beds? We knew they must have had sex at least once since they had little Richie running around.
In the movies, Hollywood heartthrobs could only kiss like two kids at a middle school dance, and it was always between a man and a woman, and always white couples. Blacks never had leading roles in movies and Native Americans were always portrayed by white actors. Not a drop of blood could ever be seen on the silver screen, despite war movies and Cavalry battles. Swear words were totally taboo.
Homosexuality was actually a criminal offense, and interracial marriage was outlawed. If you wanted to get a divorce, you had to have grounds that placed the fault of the bad marriage squarely at the feet of your spouse. There was no such thing as a no-fault divorce simply because you couldn’t stand the way your husband left the toilet seat up or chewed his food.
Abortion was back-alley business and contraception was anything but easy. Gambling was taboo, drugs were all illegal and a path to certain addiction and death. No one could work on Sundays because of the Blue Laws, and the Sunday roast was a fixture at American dinner tables.
So how did we get to where we are now? Same sex marriage is legal. Transgender males win titles in women and girls’ sports. Graphic violence and expletives abound in our visual arts and literature. Marijuana can be bought at your local dispensary, and psychedelics are soon to follow. But cigarette commercials died decades ago, like their cancer victims.
Every sporting event has a betting line, and betting sites make it as simple as pressing a button to wager on anything, anytime, anywhere. The once grave concern about the impact of sports betting upon the integrity of the games has evaporated like the morning dew. More’s the pity for Pete Rose.
When once the topic of body odor was thought to be too controversial for television advertisers, we see wall-to-wall ads for erectile dysfunction, once even hawked by the elderly World War II hero, Sen. Robert Dole. We are titillated by the 24/7 coverage of the Oval Office dalliance by a president and his young intern, and his wife who barely bats an eye at his infidelity.
Rather, this injured spouse, who holds herself out as a role model for young women, stands by her man and castigates the 21-year-old intern for seducing her husband. Undaunted by the absence of any shame, she runs for the U.S. Senate, assumes the position of secretary of state, and runs for president, not once but twice. and we all sit by and shrug our collective shoulders.
Juxtapose this shameful saga against a presidential candidate who had to bow out in 1972 because he allegedly shed a tear in public and a vice presidential candidate who likewise withdrew that year because he had sought help for depression.
We have become a nation of debtors and a debtor nation. When once upon a time, Americans adopted Ben Franklin’s adage that “a penny saved is a penny earned,” we now perceive saving as something quaint and old fashioned. Credit cards rule the day, and easy money is the dangling carrot. On the national level, our leaders have forsaken all sense of fiscal propriety, running up a $31 trillion tab that will someday have to be reckoned with, but nobody seems to care.
Of course, there are many good things that have evolved. American life is more diverse in so many ways, and people who once struggled with lifestyles that were deemed outside the norm are now embraced by a more enlightened society. Opportunities once denied to many are now well entrenched in our legal, educational, social and economic systems. Science and technology have made huge leaps in medicine, communications, information, and so many other areas. We still have a way to go, but progress has been made.
All of this is simply an attempt to remind us all that in a mere seven decades, our lives have undergone dramatic changes. I can barely imagine what lies ahead, but whatever it is, I’m calm as can be, thanks to my SSRI.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.