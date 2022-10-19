Let’s talk inflation. Most people think inflation is simply a function of supply and demand. For example, if I have five cars to sell and three interested buyers, I will have to accept a lower price because the demand for my cars is lower than the supply of my cars.
On the other hand, if I have five cars to sell and 10 interested buyers, the excess demand will allow me to sell my cars at a premium. This formula is bedrock economics since the beginning of commerce.
However, the causes of inflation are much more complicated and include two other key components: first, the cost of producing products and services, and second, the amount and value of the money circulating in the economy.
Clearly, when there is a strong demand by consumers for goods and services which outstrips the ability to sufficiently supply that demand, costs will increase. But what factors cause this high demand?
The foremost contributor to an increase in demand is a strong economy. When jobs are plentiful and unemployment is low, as it is now, people are able to work and demand higher wages. With more money to spend, people consume more, be it new cars, televisions, homes, Broadway tickets, or something else.
Government fiscal policy plays an important role here. When the government cuts taxes, uses subsidies, and increases government spending on social and other programs, it puts more money in people’s pockets, with the hope that people will spend it. It also reduces unemployment by contracting public works projects and hiring more government workers. This increased cache of discretionary income spurs inflation, as well as providing political support for those in office, a lure that members of Congress simply cannot resist. Our $30 trillion national debt is a testament to that addiction.
We also saw the massive government spending of the stimulus checks and PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) during the COVID pandemic restrictions. All this money, coupled with a shut-down economy, unleashed a tsunami of consumer spending once the country opened up again.
This increased spending creates inflation, causing consumers to spend more before inflation goes any higher, which causes even more inflation. Too much inflation is bad, as we see now, because the rate of inflation is outpacing the rate of wage growth.
You probably hear or read all the time that the Federal Reserve wants to set an inflation rate of 2%. Why does the Fed want any inflation? The reason is that the Fed wants consumers to always think that prices next year will be higher than this year. This inflation expectancy prompts people to buy goods now rather than later. At 2%, this inflation rate is just enough to keep the balance between supply and demand at a healthy and manageable balance.
As stated above, the primary second cause of inflation involves the cost of producing the goods and services that are available to consumers. Even if the demand remains the same from one year to the next, if the supply drops, then inflation follows. We have all seen this with the supply-chain disruptions of the past two years. The pandemic, again, has been the main culprit.
However, supply-chain disruption is not the only reason for this phenomenon. As we have seen recently, rising wages can cause employers to raise the price of goods and services to cover the increased cost.
Government fiscal policies can increase the price of goods, such as when former President Trump imposed tariffs on China. A weakened dollar will make the price of foreign goods more expensive, or government subsidies of an industry can have the same impact.
Trump’s tax plan not only cut taxes, but increased spending for defense. Former President Obama’s American Recovery Act fueled the economy with $787 billion for what he called shovel-ready jobs after the 2008 fiscal crisis. Unfortunately, most of that money went to local and state entities in a not-so-opaque maneuver to generate support for the administration.
The third major component of inflation is the money supply, which is controlled solely by the Federal Reserve with no input from Congress. Simply stated, with the tools available to it, the Fed can increase the amount of dollars circulating within the economy. The more dollars, the less the value of each one.
It’s like gold. Gold is a scarce mineral because as a heavy metal, it is hard to produce when a star goes supernova. All of the elements that comprise our planet, and indeed the entire universe, are the product of supernovas when stars die. Gold’s scarcity, along with its physical beauty and functionality, make it a precious metal and therefore valuable. If somehow gold became plentiful, its value would drop.
Lastly, it must be remembered that these various factors do not work in a vacuum, but all work together at any point in time. Their machinations are dictated by the collaborative interplay between the public and private sectors in a fiscal choreography aimed at maintaining a delicate balance between controlled growth and recession.
I just wish that at some point, those in charge would stop behaving like the good-old greenbacks are no more than Monopoly Money.
Theodore Xenakis, is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.