These days, and for a while now, we have all heard that America has become a land not of equal opportunity, but one of income inequality. This perception has been part of the driving force behind the transition from the ideal of equality to one of equity. Unlike equality, equity mandates giving an underprivileged group a leg up or helping hand.
No one can seriously dispute that there is great disparity between what the top earners command and those in our lower-income tiers, nor the disparity among the races and genders. This article is not about those issues, which are indeed very real and serious. I intend to address them at another time.
Today’s column is an attempt to flesh out this concept of income inequality as a predominant feature in America. In other words, for the bulk of Americans, does income inequality really exist or is it just a political talking point?
Studies conducted on this subject divide the population into quintiles, each quintile representing a 20% segment of the population. I will refer to them as the lowest quintile, the second quintile, the middle quintile, the fourth quintile, and the highest quintile.
An examination of annual incomes in the highest quintile from 1970 to 2020 shows that during that 50-year period, those in this quintile have seen their share of all household income rise from 43.3% to 52.2%. That means that the top 20% of American households are earning 52.2% of all income earned in America.
In contrast, during that same 50-year period, the bottom 20% of American households saw their share of all income earned by Americans go from 4.1% to 3.0%. In fact, all four of the lowest quintiles experienced a drop in their percentage of income from 1970 to 2020, with the middle group experiencing the largest percentage decrease (17.4% to 14.0%).
It is this disparity and trend that have helped spark the income inequality debate and the emergence of equity as the substitute for equality. However, as usual, the political talking points don’t always tell the whole story.
In their soon-to-be released book Phil Gramm and John Early, former chairman of the Senate Banking Committee and assistant commissioner at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, respectively, argue that for the majority of Americans, income equality rules the day.
They found that in 2017 among working-age households, the lowest 20% earned only $6,941.00 on average, but after government transfers and taxes, their annual income shot up to an average of $48,806. In that same year, second quintile households earned an average annual income of $31,811, and after government transfers and taxes, that figure went up to $50,492. Not a significant gap among the bottom 40% of working-age Americans.
Even more surprising, in 2017 the middle quintile earned $66,453.00, but after taxes and transfers, kept only $61,350 in annual income.
Gramm and Early broke these figures down even more. Adjusting the household income amounts by the average number of people per household (lowest group with 1.92 people per household, second group with 2.41 people per household and middle group with 2.62 people per household), they found that on a per capita basis, the average bottom group received 14% more income than the second group and 3.3% more than the middle group. This seems upside-down, doesn’t it?
These figures disclose that the lowest 60% of income earners are remarkably close in their annual earnings. How has this trend impacted America? Is the income disparity between the top and lowest earners the real story, or is there some other dynamic that we should be focusing upon?
After further refinement of their analysis, Gramm and Early came to a conclusion that many people felt in their gut, but perhaps did not fully grasp. They concluded that since 1967, the time of the launch of the War on Poverty under Lyndon Johnson, the percentage of working-age people in the bottom quintile who actually worked dropped from 68% to 36% in 2017.
The combination of taxes paid by the middle and higher quintiles, along with the government assistance given to the lower two quintiles has created virtual income equality for 60% of Americans. With this kind of income equality, why would any of these 60% of Americans work, be it full time or part time?
I don’t know if there is a correlation between this income equality with the lower 60% of Americans and the current shortage of workers in these post-pandemic days, but it does make me wonder. It also makes me wonder if the War on Poverty has had the unintended (?) effect of disincentivizing workers in the lower 60% of income earners, and the potential political benefits therefrom?
This is not intended as a slight against lower-income people, but simply some food for thought for a country that seems to have lost its mojo.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
