I know this will come across as an extremely self-indulgent column, but it’s really not just about me. Although my wife bemoans that whatever the situation I make it about me, my more humble side tries to explain that I am just a conservative voice crying out in the liberal wilderness known as the People’s Republic of Massachusetts.
Now it’s one thing to be a conservative and quite another to be a hard right-winger or worse. Having been lambasted many times for my articles, I thought that perhaps it’s time for some introspection to see if I am as bad as some readers think I am.
As a student, I was a left-winger. My family called me Fidel because I always wore my full denim outfit and had long hair and a scraggly beard. The prototypical late 1960s-70s college student at a Massachusetts liberal university. I even flirted with SDS, the quintessential socialist student organization of the 1960s. Protests, sit-ins, rallies … the whole nine yards.
After college came law school, where I vowed to change the system from within once I got my degree. Those were heady days.
Then back to Haverhill in 1976 to take a job with attorney James Fiorentini, who would go on to greater glory as Haverhill’s longest serving mayor and architect of the city’s resurgence. I learned a lot from Jim and took that experience to venture out on my own in 1977.
Being a lawyer is like any other business. You have to make money in order to keep the doors open. I learned this lesson very quickly. I also learned that employees have to be paid before you do and that Uncle Sam is always there with his tri-colored hand out for a chunk of your hard-earned cash.
So much for changing the system from within. Indeed, the system was changing me! I discovered that my experience was very much like everyone else’s who had to work to make a living. You don’t get anywhere unless you slug it out every day, and you have to abide by the rules of the system.
What is that system, both then and now? It is a system based upon the rule of law, the primary source of which is our Constitution, a document conceived in the context of Judeo-Christian beliefs and the inalienable rights of the individual, whose rights come from a higher power. No more divine rights of kings, but an egalitarian acknowledgement that all people are created to be equal.
Like everything else in this life, the system is not perfect. Over the past two-plus centuries, there have been myriad departures from the ideal of equal treatment. Sadly, equality remains an elusive ideal, but one that must remain the guiding principle.
With the emergence of what has been dubbed the “woke culture,” the system has undergone a relentless attack upon its foundational concepts. The impetus for this attack has been the growing assertion that America was never the land of opportunity for all, rather a harbor for capitalistic greed based upon white supremacy, discrimination and adherence to traditional mores that excluded large swaths of Americans.
The new standard for the system is “Diversity, Inclusion and Equity.” Equal opportunity and merit have been cast aside. A president announces he will choose women of color to be his vice president and a Supreme Court justice. By declaring so, the president excluded every otherwise qualified man and every other qualified white woman from consideration for the position.
Federal regulators want the financial markets to factor in social justice issues and climate change when deciding how to manage their portfolios, rather than strictly adhere to traditional risk-management analysis.
Even the concept of gender is no longer settled, a point brought home by a Supreme Court nominee who said she couldn’t define what a woman was because she was not a biologist. Have we become so smart that we are now stupid?
I wonder. The Civil Rights movement of the 1960s brought about epochal strides toward ameliorating the sins of the past by recognizing, at least legally, the past evils of discrimination. However, rather than really working toward true equal opportunity and changing the system, liberal mindset turned to placating programs that assuaged white guilt but did little to advance the ideal of equal opportunity.
Generational subsistence level government programs, poor education, affirmative action and other ineffectual efforts failed. We now see the same futile approach across the spectrum of other hitherto disadvantaged groups. Diversity … inclusion … equity.
Equity should never be an ideal, because it is the antithesis of equality. Diversity and inclusion are worthy goals, but must be accompanied by merit, which can only happen if the system really addresses the root cause for the disparities among people’s opportunities. That cause is the absence of quality education and the inculcation of the importance of education as a core belief in every household. In too many districts, quality education is absent, and in too many households, the importance of quality education is ignored.
Meanwhile, I struggle to get excited about a debt ceiling deal that will do nothing to lower our $31.8 Trillion national debt, but which is touted as a huge accomplishment because it will reduce the growth of further debt by $1.5 trillion over the next decade. So the debt will grow by trillions more dollars, but get a slight haircut, assuming any Congress can actually predict what a future Congress will do over the ensuing ten years.
I also struggle with the beast known as our federal government, which is exactly the opposite of that form of governance outlined in the Constitution. The ascension of centralized power in our nation’s capital was the greatest fear of those men who wrote our guiding document. Yet, we see executive orders, bureaucratic edicts and other anti-democratic regulations undermining the will of the people.
So what’s the verdict? A conservative or hard right-winger? Whatever it is, it’s not just me.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
