This November’s mid-term election looms as one laden with more than the usual significance. Hot button issues like abortion, inflation, the border, rising crime rates and others have generated growing interest in what are normally rather mundane elections.
Perhaps the heightened interest is a function of the penchant of the media to cast every story in terms of its political ramifications. It seems that no matter what the news event, the national networks eschew the underlying issue for the more titillating talking-heads’ analyses of how either the Republicans or Democrats will benefit or suffer.
I have come to see this journalistic perversion as the new “national pastime.” Like rivalries in sports, it fosters impassioned support or opposition, and has even caused rifts among family and friends. Politics have always been a touchy subject, but not like today’s climate where political discourse can easily erupt into seismic disputes.
Every week we are inundated with polls from multiple sources and watch as the players either forge ahead or fall behind. Will it be a so-called Red Wave this fall for the Republicans, or will the Dobbs decision spark a blue response that will keep the Democrats in power? We watch the participants jockey for position as they monitor their bases and contour their policies, not to benefit the American people, but to appease their supporters for the sole purpose of retaining power.
In such an election atmosphere, regardless of which party prevails, it is the American people who lose. Why do I say this? Simply because no one with any sense of propriety can assert that anything going on in Washington for the past few administrations has had any semblance of unity, or even compromise.
I doubt the American people have been this divided since the Civil War. I don’t think the Civil Rights movement or the Vietnam War divided America the way we are now divided. Those were seminal issues in their day, and the country struggled to get through them. Even the so-called counterculture of the 1960s got gobbled up by our capitalist and industrial complex, which simply absorbed the ideas and the participants of that movement.
I understand abortion is a huge issue in America. Sadly, I also understand that it will be used as a political football in the coming election. In my opinion, it presents the only chance for the Democrats to withstand the Red Wave.
Already, the Democrats, with help from some clueless Republicans, are painting Republicans as hell-bent on going back to medieval times, outlawing all abortions or else imposing draconian restrictions. Except for the misguided U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham, Republicans are treating abortion like a hot potato. Their mantra seems to be, let’s talk about inflation, the economy, crime, the border, etc.
Those are certainly important issues, but they are squarely up against abortion. It is unfortunate that one issue, even one as important as abortion, should hold such magnitude in the electoral process. Of course, the Dobbs decision created this atmosphere by reversing Roe v. Wade and making the issue one to be settled by the ballot box.
What I propose is to engage in a rational discussion about abortion as a secular issue. The Supreme Court has cast the future of abortion onto the will of the People. We are a secular society, and the issue should be framed and discussed in secular terms.
The circumstance of the pregnancy is one factor in how people feel about abortion. A recent poll by PEW found that 74% of Americans thought abortion should be legal if the woman’s health is at stake; 69% felt that way if the pregnancy was the result of incest or rape; and 54% thought it was legal if the baby was likely to be born with severe disabilities or health issues.
The stage of the pregnancy is another key factor. The PEW poll found that in the first six weeks of pregnancy, 51% of people said abortion should be legal, either outright or with exceptions, compared with 26% who said it should be illegal, either outright or with exceptions. By 14 weeks, 41% said it should be legal, either outright or with exceptions, and 33% said it should be illegal, either outright or with exceptions. By 24 weeks into a pregnancy, just 29% said it should be legal, either outright or with exceptions, while 42 percent said it should be illegal, either outright or with exceptions. Other poll responses were, “it depends.” Some of the people polled chose not to answer.
Only 8% of the adults polled said abortion should be illegal in all circumstances, without exception, while just 19% polled said abortion should be legal in all circumstances, without exception. Clearly, these are the two most extreme positions on abortion. Equally clear is the fact that most Americans believe in some sort of restriction on abortion compatible with the circumstance and stage of the pregnancy.
The political parties should flesh out their opposition’s stance on abortion. Is a candidate against abortion in all circumstances, or is a candidate in favor of abortion at any time and for any reason? Hopefully, this kind of inquiry will ferret out the extremists and afford voters the opportunity to make an informed choice of candidate.
Lastly, let’s make abortion just one of several important issues that face America today. Heaven knows, we have many more problems to deal with, and the selection of those who will sail the ship of state should encompass a reasoned assessment of the candidates best qualified to do so.
Theodore Xenakis, a Haverhill resident, writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
