On this page, I have written in opposition to the policy of affirmative action in education. I have long believed it represented just the opposite of what our ideal of equal protection under the law guarantees every person. Recently, in a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court finally put to rest the use of race as a factor in college admissions.
We can all remember the iconic words of Dr. Martin Luther King: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Sadly, shortly after those inspiring words in one of the greatest speeches in American history, King’s dream turned into a nightmare.
You may say that labeling affirmative action initiatives a nightmare is much too harsh, but please hear me out. I am not even focusing just on the inherent injustice of this policy to those who did not get a racial leg up. Rather, I am also including the failure of affirmative action to address real educational inequality, as well as the racial stereotyping that was inherent in affirmative action ideology.
I have read the syllabus of the court’s recent decision and found the reasoning underpinning it to be compelling and substantiated. The court did an expansive review of America and the court after the adoption of the 14th Amendment, otherwise known as the Equal Protection Clause.
As written by the court, “Despite the early recognition of the broad sweep of the Equal Protection Clause, the Court — alongside the country — quickly failed to live up to the clause’s core commitments.
For almost a century after the Civil War, state-mandated segregation was in many parts of the nation a regrettable norm. This court played its own role in that ignoble history, allowing in Plessy v. Ferguson the separate but equal regime that would come to deface much of America.”
Separate but equal meant public schools could be racially segregated, as long as the education they provided was equal. It didn’t take the court too long to discard this patently unworkable and fictitious standard, and in 1954, eradicated “Separate But Equal,” thereby finally putting the nail in the coffin to legal segregation in public schools.
Of course, mandating that legal segregation as unconstitutional did not guarantee actual equality in schools. Poor schools in poor communities, often populated by people of color, meant children living there had no chance to compete with children who lived in the normally white communities, who could provide superior education in their public schools.
Along came affirmative action, a liberal attempt to address this problem, along with the expansion of the welfare and other government assistance programs that grew exponentially with each passing decade after Lyndon Johnson’s proclamation of “The Great Society.”
When the Supreme Court was first presented with the issue of whether affirmative action was legal, it found it to be legal because it believed the ideal of diversity amongst students was a legitimate state interest that withstood the strict scrutiny of any policy that tampered with the idea of equal protection under the law. As necessary in reviewing any such policy, the court found that diversity represented a compelling state interest in higher education.
The concept was not ever to be diversity of skin color, but diversity of ideas, values, backgrounds, and the like. This diversity could come from any group of people; Blacks, Asians, Middle Easterners, poor whites. Each of these groups would bring their own diverse ideas, values, and backgrounds.
The result was that if you were a person of color, you got an extra plus in your application. Of course, when a person of color gets a plus, that is the same as a white person getting a minus.
That’s simple math.
However, what was more insidious, as pointed out by the court, was the idea that people of a particular skin color would all bring the same ideas, values and backgrounds to the colleges. As noted by the court, this kind of thinking was racial stereotyping, presumably based upon the belief, for example, that all Black applicants would be more liberal in their thinking simply because they were Black.
As I have championed in this column before, education equality does not start at the collegiate level. It begins in early childhood. While I am a small government conservative, I support the only way I see to attain racial equality in America. I support massive federal investment in our educational infrastructure to build state-of-the-art public schools in our poorest communities, and the hiring of the best teachers at premium salaries, along with support agencies to help parents inculcate the importance of education in their children’s world view.
Isn’t it time we walk the walk and not simply talk the talk about equal protection under the law?
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
