Recently, we all witnessed the wrangling and arm twisting that went on in the Republican Party in its election of a House Speaker. Many, including Republicans, criticized this melodrama as an indictment of a dysfunctional GOP. Others, like myself, saw it as a return to the kind of horse trading that, until recently, had been the hallmark of our legislative process.
As I assume people realize, I am a believer in small government. That belief is what makes me and others like minded conservatives. We do not see government as a panacea for everything that ails society, but as a necessary evil.
I have been disheartened to watch our Congress become a purely partisan body that talks about reaching across the aisles but never does, except of course, when it comes to thrusting America into ever-deepening debt.
Occasionally you might get one or two renegades like Joe Manchin who stopped Democrats’ attempts to subvert Senate rules that have served our country well for decades. Then again, you may get petulant mavericks like John McCain, who upended Trump’s attempt to revoke Obamacare simply because he didn’t like Trump’s non-hero assessment of him. Who cares about what’s best for the country? Better to be a spiteful old man.
Anyway, what are we to make of this speakership merry-go-round? If you put aside your dislike of one party or the other, what we have is a small minority of Republicans who put their foot down and said, “We aren’t going along with business as usual.”
You may ask, ‘what exactly did they oppose?’ Well, even as a Democrat, you might be happy to see the kind of concessions they extracted from the new speaker, which will significantly alter the way business has been done for the past three administrations, if not longer.
If you were upset with the recent $1.7 Trillion omnibus bill that was passed just before Christmas, then rejoice that such a monstrosity will never see the light of day again. At the insistence of these recalcitrant Republicans, Speaker McCarthy has agreed that never again will multiple appropriations bills be lumped into one massive omnibus bill. Moreover, he promised to give House members 72 hours to review bills before they come to the floor. What a novel idea!
McCarthy also relented to their demands that any raising of the nation’s debt limit will require a vote by House members. He further promised a vote on border security. And perhaps the best of all, he conceded to a vote on term limits for members of Congress.
Now, this last item has the proverbial ‘snowball’s chance’ to get passed, but at least it will force House members to go on the record as to whether they support or oppose term limits for themselves. This promises to be a huge win for American people who are fed up with congressional gridlock, career politicians, and what has become tantamount to a ruling class in America.
Just imagine if our representatives and senators all realized that they have only so many years to get things done. Would they not work harder to negotiate and compromise, rather than simply towing the party line? No longer would we see septuagenarians and octogenarians strutting the halls of Congress pontificating about this and that while accomplishing nothing in their lengthy reigns.
If that’s not enough to tickle your fancy, McCarthy also agreed to hold discretionary spending to the levels they were at the beginning of the Biden Administration for both defense and domestic spending. He is also going to allow legislation that will force a balanced budget within the next 10 years; not a great ambition, but certainly something to rally around.
In another austere measure, McCarthy agreed to reinstitute the Holman rule, which permits government officials’ salaries and any other compensation paid by the U.S. Treasury to be cut. Can you imagine? Just like in the real world, if the government runs a deficit it can actually tell its employees that their pay or other benefits may have to be reduced.
Perhaps the biggest concession McCarthy made to the holdout Republicans was a change in the number of House members who could challenge his continued role as speaker. Previously, it took the vote of five members of the GOP conference to start the process of removing the speaker. That number has now been reduced to one. While some think this will cause ongoing leadership struggles, I say it takes away much of the power that has been vested in one person, which has led to the kind of partisan wrangling we have been witnessing on Capitol Hill.
In sum, any measures that force our representatives to work together and reach resolutions that embrace both majority and minority viewpoints is a win-win for the American people. A little friction can go a long way in igniting the legislative spirit that can make lockstep partisan voting a thing of the past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.