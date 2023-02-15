I have written before about the national debt with which our leaders in Washington have burdened the nation, but I think a little history on it might be in order since a raising of the country’s debt limit is a hot topic these days.
Since its founding, America has always carried a national debt. The first debt was to foreign countries who helped us fight the Revolutionary War. When that war was over and the U.S. Treasury was established in 1783, America owed $43 million. Keep in mind, in today’s dollars, that debt is a little over $116 Billion.
The reason for this is that since 1783, the country has endured an average annual inflation of 1.40%. Up until 1956, there were actually many years when the country experienced deflation. However, since then, the only time we have not had inflation was in 2009, which was during the great recession caused by the 2008 economic meltdown.
What this means is that since the founding of our country, what could be purchased for $100 in 1783 now costs $2,800. Not bad, eh? Unfortunately, since 1955, our rate of inflation has run from 0.69% in 1959 to 13.5% in 1980, and all kinds of percentages in between, including 8.00% in 2022.
More disturbing is the fact that in 1956, what cost $100 to buy in 1783 cost only $257. Since 1956, that $257 is now $2,800. Clearly, the past six decades have seen unparalleled inflation.
Is there a connection between heightened inflation during these 60 years and the rapid increase in our national debt? Let’s look at the numbers.
In 1957, the debt was $270.52 billion. During the Vietnam War (1965-75), the debt doubled and at the end of the conflict sat at $620 billion. Also adding to the debt was the 1965 passage of Medicare under Lyndon Johnson.
Since 1957, the debt has increased every year. It crossed the trillion dollar mark in 1982 when President Reagan and Republicans cut taxes and increased defense spending, the latter being credited with the collapse of the Soviet Union.
When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, the national debt had risen from $907 billion in 1980 to $2.85 trillion in 1989. It was the first time since the Great Depression of the 1930s that the debt to gross domestic product climbed during peacetime.
The Reagan years also saw the introduction of trickle-down economics, which championed the cutting of taxes as a key ingredient in the stimulation and growth of the economy. That was really the first time that the connection between taxation and the economy came into focus as part of a national conversation. That dialogue continues today.
The end of the 20th Century saw continued deficit spending, with the debt settling in at $6.65 trillion. Contrary to popular belief, the debt climbed every year during the Clinton administration. In fact, it grew by $1.60 trillion during his eight years in office despite his raising taxes early in his administration and the dot.com bubble of the 1990s.
Sadly, the 21st Century has seen a level of profligate spending never imagined during the first 217 years of the nation’s history. The Bush tax cuts in 2001 coupled with the Sept. 11th attacks put a heavy foot on the national debt accelerator. Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, not funded by an increase in taxes but by massive borrowing added $500 billion each year to the nation’s balance sheet, until Bush’s last year in office and the economic meltdown when the debt grew by $1 trillion.
When Bush left office, the nation’s credit card balance sat at a little over $10 trillion. President Obama continued spending to battle the economic ills of the country and increased the debt by $1.6 trillion in his first year. His first term continued with annual deficits in excess of $1 trillion, and then in his second term, the deficits dropped below the trillion-dollar level. Nevertheless, the Obama years saw the national debt almost double and when President Trump took office, it stood at $19.57 Trillion.
In Trump’s first year, Congress passed his tax-cut bill, and the debt grew by $1.3 trillion. Trillion-dollar deficits have continued since then including a whopping $5 trillion deficit in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant recession. That year saw the national debt grow to be 129% of the GDP, the highest ever. After a deficit of $1.4 trillion in fiscal year 2022, the debt settled in at 123% of the GDP.
The national debt now sits at $31.4 trillion, and 2023 promises to be another year of trillion-dollar deficit spending. In fact, the Congressional Budget Office has reported the budget deficit from October through January ballooned to $522 billion from $259 billion during the same four months last year. Revenues are down $43 billion, principally because of reduced individual income taxes, while spending is $220 billion higher. None of this takes into account the $400 billion student debt forgiveness. Despite all of this, Congress and Biden are set to raise the debt limit yet again with no discussion of spending cuts.
With the Federal Reserve’s raising of interest rates to combat inflation, the interest on the debt will likely be $600 billion during this fiscal year. Of course, with inflation running at historic highs, the value of that debt decreases. On a balance sheet, being owed money — i.e. being a creditor – is not good when the value of that money gets eaten up by inflation.
Who knows? Maybe the geniuses in Congress want to inflate their way out of the debt abyss they have plunged us into. After all, what’s a $31.4 trillion national debt when a loaf of bread costs $1,000?
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
