Like tectonic plates that shift and grind within the Earth’s crust, there is a seismic movement in America that begets a slide toward a Chinese-style economy. What exactly is a Chinese-style economy? Calling it Communism is a simplistic definition. It is much too broad a term to have any real depth or meaning, and is devoid of requisite specificity.
The key to the Chinese economy is not just state ownership of everything or forced income equality. Indeed, if you ever travel the streets of China’s major cities, you will see capitalism thriving with thousands upon thousands of retail businesses vying for customers.
Granted, the state in China either owns or controls ”private” enterprises, but the fact remains that it has been moving toward an increased participation by the private sector in contributing to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country. This transition has been most prevalent in China’s real estate development sector.
Another trend under China’s President Xi Jinping has been a trend to boost domestic consumerism and not focus so much on producing goods for export. In other words, he is attempting to improve the lives of the Chinese people and not be just a conduit for exporting all those “made in China” items we see everywhere.
Recently, hard times have befallen China. Its major real estate development companies have defaulted on payment of their bonds, crippling this once juggernaut sector of China’s economy. Unemployment has risen for the first time since February of this year, while U.S. unemployment has seen a steady decline.
The Chinese Yuan has declined against the dollar, and the People’s Bank of China has cut interest rates and dumped billions of dollars in loans to stimulate the flagging economy. U.S. companies in China’s chemical and heavy equipment sectors are anticipating a massive slowdown in business as China’s economy struggles to rebound from its draconian COVID-19 lockdown policies.
While America and the West have been plagued with inflation, China is now experiencing deflation in consumer products. Deflation is the evil twin of inflation. When prices are rising at an acceptable rate (2% per year is the Federal Reserve’s target), people are encouraged to spend knowing that next year their purchase will cost a little more. This controlled inflation stimulates the economy.
Conversely, when consumers realize that waiting to make a purchase means the product or service will be cheaper in the future, this reduced spending weakens the economy. This is the dynamic currently playing out in China. In a nutshell, the world’s second largest economy is not exactly on life support, but may be heading toward a prolonged economic pandemic that will infect more and more of its businesses and consumers.
In typical Chinese fashion, the government has put an end to reporting unemployment figures among its 16- to 24-year-olds. In June, China’s urban youth unemployment rates hit 21.3%, the highest rate ever. This rate is what prompted the suspension of reporting for July and is expected to continue going forward. These numbers present a potential for political instability as young urban people graduating from college can’t find suitable employment. Sound familiar?
Adding to this dire picture is the soaring Chinese national debt, which has grown from 38% in 2013 to 76.9% at the end of 2022. It is forecast to reach 84% by the end of 2023, 90% by the end of 2024 and 95% at the close of 2025. Bear in mind that China’s personal income-tax rate is a cool 45% and its corporate income tax rate is 25%.
I have traveled to China twice in the past seven years. One of the starkest images that still lingers in my mind is the cities of empty high-rise apartments and empty streets. Explosive real estate development favored by the government to enhance its GDP numbers had little to do with reality. Currently, in cities around the country there are 65 million empty homes. They are called “ghost cities”.
In America, we have a freer market, but more and more, like China, we have adopted central planning that favors different sectors of our economy. The recent Inflation Reduction Act and Bidenomics in general has hoisted the green-energy industry as the shining star, while the EPA has sought to strangle fossil fuel development with overreaching regulations.
Many in Washington (our central government) clamor for higher income and corporate taxes, while simultaneously engaging in annual deficit spending that has saddled future generations with a national debt that now exceeds $32 trillion and represents 119% of our GDP. Our current year deficit is already $1.8 trillion for the fiscal year that ends in October.
Higher taxes, greater regulation, and government-favored industry. Are they really for America, or should we learn from China that this trilogy may provide for political stability and attractive numbers “on paper,” but do they really help the average person on the street?
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.