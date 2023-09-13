Neither a borrower nor lender be.
That admonition is from William Shakespeare’s play, “Hamlet.” It emphasizes the fact that lenders and borrowers see the underlying debt differently, and counsels against loans with friends and family members.
Of course, Benjamin Franklin didn’t like borrowing money at all and unabashedly proclaimed that a penny saved is a penny earned. Old Ben must have had a crystal ball because, until recently, pennies are all anyone earned on their savings.
Sadly, thanks to the advent of easy credit, both in terms of qualification and ease of obtaining (credit cards), Americans have morphed into a nation of debtors on a scale never imagined. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, household debt in America hit $17.06 trillion in the second quarter of this year.
To reach that lofty number, Americans increased their debt by $16 billion in that three-month span. Credit card debt rose by $45 billion to top out at $1.03 trillion. Student debt dropped by $35 billion. (Thanks, Joe. Wonder how many votes that bought?) Still, the balance of student loan debt is a hefty $1.57 trillion.
Home mortgages stayed steady and now account for $12.01 trillion of total household debt. Home equity loans stand at a cool $340 billion on the nation’s balance sheets.
These numbers are quite sobering, especially when one thinks that America’s gross domestic product (GDP) is a little over $20 trillion. GDP increased 2.1% in the second quarter of this year, spurred primarily by consumer spending and business investment. Sadly, exports and imports were down, as were profits.
Analysts say the jump in credit-card spending is the result of pandemic stimulus money and other benefits drying up. Added to that was the pent-up consumerism that was finally unleashed when the economy opened up.
Ironically, during the pandemic banks were able to lower their cost reserves because credit-card delinquencies were down. However, those salad days have come to a close and delinquencies are climbing up to pre-pandemic levels. With inflation still too high and unemployment still low, how will this dynamic play out over the next year or so?
Increased consumer credit-card debt means consumers are still buying goods and services despite the rate of inflation. What prompts this spending? Certainly the strong labor market is a factor, as folks have a good feeling about jobs and wages. Also, if people feel confident about their ability to pay their bills , then it behooves them to make purchases now rather than wait for the costs to increase.
In and of itself, this cycle would not be a bad thing, although the rate of inflation is still too high. The problem with this cycle is that the inflationary pressure on consumers is outpacing their wages. Hence, consumer debt is going through the roof. If and when the labor market cools off, there will likely be a bloodbath of bankruptcies.
Interestingly, home mortgage debt has remained steady as homeowners who took advantage of the historically low interest rates are averse to refinancing their mortgages or selling their homes. This reluctance contributes to the credit card debt increase, as well, because of the low inventory of homes for sale. This low inventory contributes to rising home prices (or at least not declining prices), which in turn makes it almost impossible for first-time buyers to enter the market. Add to this the rocketing rise in home mortgage interest rates, and the American Dream is more like a fleeting fantasy.
The backdrop to all of this household debt is the national debt that Washington D.C. has accumulated over the past two-plus decades. That debt is now at the same ratio to our GDP as was the debt during World War II. Of course, back then we were waging a global war to defeat the Axis Powers of Germany and Japan. I don’t think today’s debt can claim such a noble cause.
Sadly, this national debt continues to spiral upward with no inclination from Washington to abate it. This debt service, which has been at near-zero interest rates on government bonds, will soon increase by multiples as a result of the Federal Reserve’s raising of interest rates. This will mean more tax dollars going toward interest payments and fewer for government programs. It will also have an inflationary impact on the economy.
These days, I think of America as a big balloon filled with more and more air. Mostly hot air. I cringe when thinking about the mess when that balloon pops.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
