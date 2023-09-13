North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.