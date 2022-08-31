He finally did it. President Joe Biden finally succumbed to the far left of his party and issued an edict forgiving a massive amount of student loan debt. The numbers are staggering: $10,000 if you are earning no more than $125,000.00 per year, or up to $20,000 if you are a married couple earning a quarter of a million dollars per year or less.
I should think that people earning that kind of money would be able to pay back their loans, especially given their favorable interest rates and terms. Let’s remember, total student loan debt is $1.6 trillion. There are 40 million people with student debt, both undergraduate and graduate. These debtors include doctors, lawyers, dentists, accountants and other highly paid professionals. Fifteen million of these people will have their student debt wiped out completely.
However, Biden didn’t think this elimination of debt was enough to satisfy his progressive colleagues and constituents. His order also provides for up to $20,000.00 debt forgiveness for those students who also received Pell Grants. Keep in mind, Pell Grants are not loans. They do not need to be paid back in nearly all circumstances.
Let’s assume the average loan forgiveness is $8,000. That means $320 Billion in debt will get wiped out. Well, not wiped out, but dumped onto the backs of taxpayers, regardless of whether they went to college, never had student debt, or paid off whatever student debt they had accrued.
But wait! There’s more. The loan forgiveness program includes not only student debt, but the debt of the students’ parents who took out loans to send their children to college. These are known as the Parent Plus Loans. Unlike student loans, Parent Plus Loans allow parents to borrow 100% of the total cost of attendance (tuition, room and board, books and personal expenses) for as many years as it takes for the student to earn his or her degree. Not sure what this will cost.
Biden also included a special election-year bonus. Even though he touts how well the economy is doing, Biden decided to extend again the moratorium on student loan interest accrual and payment obligation until the end of the year. The moratorium was scheduled to expire on Aug. 31, but once again, he has seen fit to extend it, this time until after the November elections. By the way, the reason for this moratorium is COVID and its supposed impact on peoples’ ability to make their loan payments. Not exactly sure how this concept meshes with rising wages, but then again, in Biden’s world, anything is possible if it helps promote the nanny state that Democrats love.
I’d like to get a little personal here if I may. My three siblings and I are the children of immigrant parents. Our father was in the Haverhill shoe industry. Our mother was a homemaker. They sent all four of us to college with no debt.
My wife and I have four children. They all went to private secondary schools and universities. They have no student debt. My wife and I worked hard and lived within our means, which included saving and investing for our children’s education. We are proverbial dinosaurs. We are not alone, but I suspect our numbers are dwindling.
Beyond the world of academia, this forgiveness of student loans on such a massive and unprecedented scale evinces an even more disturbing trend in our culture. Needless to say, it is just one more manifestation of the demise of personal accountability in America. It sends a signal that students have been victimized by universities and bear no or little responsibility for their freely made choice to go to college.
Of course, this mindset is not to be unexpected, since our leaders exhibit every day an inability or unwillingness to manage our country in any fiscally responsible way. Are we to be surprised when a government that puts itself in debt to the tune of $30 trillion decides to add another several hundred billion to that debt for no reason other than to create a windfall for constituents?
Perhaps the most disquieting aspect of all this malfeasance is the failure to either recognize or acknowledge the impact of the federal loan and grant programs upon the spiraling cost of college education. It would be so refreshing to hear even one person in government opine that maybe easy money has fueled the explosion in tuition costs. One can only shudder at what impact this latest boondoggle will have on those costs.
Meanwhile, American taxpayers will once again take it on the chin. Those same people who Biden waxed about in his campaign will be sitting around their kitchen tables wondering how they got stuck footing someone else’s bill once again. The cost of groceries has just taken a back seat in that discourse and perhaps inflation will tamp down a bit, but the sting will linger for quite a while.
Theodore Xenakis, a Haverhill resident, writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
