“All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.” This is the first line in the United States Constitution. It is Article One, Section 1.
“Legislative powers” means the power to make laws. Laws are what allow us to live in ordered liberty. Without laws, we would be in total disarray, existing as an anarchy. Every society has had laws since the beginning of human civilization. The 10 Commandments come to mind.
Judeo-Christian doctrine tells us that those commandments were sent from God himself. He was the ultimate rule maker, lawgiver. Throughout history, the makers of laws have held many forms, mostly by some kind of royal monarchy or other autocracy.
Other than in ancient Greece, the Cradle of Democracy, the concept of democratic rule did not emerge until the late 18th century, culminating in the American Revolution and adoption of our Constitution. Only then did the lawgivers have a direct connection with those the law governed.
As shown in the first sentence of that Constitution, our lawgivers were intended to be those representatives democratically elected by the people. In this way, those who were to be subject to the laws would have a direct impact upon those to whom the law-giver power was handed.
From the very first days of America, there were executive departments, such as the Treasury, State Department and others. However, the officials of the agencies were subject to the approval of the Senate upon nomination by the president. Moreover, none of these departments had the power to make rules or regulations.
It wasn’t until 1877 that Congress created the first federal department or agency that had the power to make its own rules and regulations. This was the Interstate Commerce Commission. It should be noted that the power to regulate interstate commerce was one of the specific powers granted to Congress in the Constitution. Up until 1877, Congress itself performed the function of regulating interstate commerce.
In creating the Interstate Commerce Commission, Congress engaged in its first delegation of its constitutional power to make laws. In the following decades, Congress created more and more agencies to regulate more and more aspects of American life. These agencies were often outside the purview of presidential control, and their members could only be removed for cause, usually neglect or malfeasance of some kind, as opposed to members of executive departments who served at the will of the president.
At this point, Congress let the genie out of the bottle. The number of federal rulemaking agencies soared as American society became more complex. More and more rules and regulations were adopted by these agencies, whose members were not elected, but rather appointed, officials. The direct nexus between the lawmaker and the people had been severed.
With no presidential control, it fell to the judicial branch to monitor and rein in agency powers, a cumbersome process that lacked the kind of timely action often required. Debate raged as to when an agency rule was too broad and beyond the power given to it by Congress.
This struggle became the impetus for the passage of the Administrative Procedure Act in 1946. This law created the template for how all administrative agencies had to promulgate their respective rules and regulations. Perhaps more importantly, this law gave administrative agencies the power to hold adjudicatory hearings – i.e. the power to act like a court in the enforcement of its rules and regulations, with limited judicial review available to any aggrieved party.
Where does all of this leave us today? All of our federal regulations now take up 242 volumes and more than 185,000 pages in the Code of Regulation. That is four times the size of the code of all laws passed by Congress, which code contains fewer than 44,000 pages.
However, it’s not just the avalanche of regulations that can have a chilling effect on the economy; it’s the cost of complying with these regulations that is creating a real stranglehold on Americans.
According to Wayne Crews at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the cost of regulations to the economy were figured to be at least $2 trillion, or roughly 8% of U.S. gross domestic product in 2021. This number was greater than the GDP of every European country except Germany, United Kingdom and France at that time.
The American Action Forum states that in 2022 alone, federal agencies finalized 264 regulations with $117.1 billion in net regulatory costs. Another 311 rules are in the process of promulgation and, if enacted, will cost another $191.2 billion. Twenty-three of these rules will cost $1 billion each.
Clearly, we have a problem with big government, not only with over regulation, but with prohibitive costs, all being done by unelected officials who have expansive rights before they can be terminated for poor performance. It is a beast that keeps growing as it is fed year after year by a Congress and administrations that are addicted to deficit spending.
Round and around it goes, and where it stops, nobody knows.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
