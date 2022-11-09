Anyone who knows me understands that I have an innate distrust of government, especially big government. While regulating private and public life is essential for a civilized and well- ordered society, those with the power to regulate, whether by virtue of royal birth, dictatorship or democratic process, must always be held in check by those whom they govern.
Having said this, I also believe human beings have a tendency to follow those who ascend to positions of power. Whether this is a trait of humans to feel the need for direction or simply an essential element for a society to function, people seem to be unhealthily willing to submit themselves to the authority of others.
Of course, throughout history, rulers have been overthrown when conditions became intolerable. The birth of our nation is a prime example. These events usually necessitate the shedding of blood and widespread destruction.
When I survey the current events happening in America, I get the sense that there is an insidious and silent coup taking place.
Perhaps the most striking manifestation of this coup is our immigration policy, or rather, the absence of any such policy. Every day we witness thousands of people illegally entering our southern border and being released into cities and towns. Those who are caught are given a date and place to either show up for court or report to an ICE location. Most never do either thing. Thousands more are never apprehended and simply melt into the landscape.
Most Americans perceive this situation as a crisis, except for those in the current administration. Even worse, despite the influx of 2.1 million illegal immigrants, not counting another 600,000 “got aways,” during the past year, our vice president had the audacity to proclaim that our southern border is secure.
Is this malfeasance or a coup?
Let’s take a look at the leaks that emanate from the highest levels of our government. Perhaps the most famous of these breaches of confidential materials was the feeding of information to Woodward and Bernstein by “Deep Throat.” This flow of information to reporters brought down a presidency.
Fast forward to 2022 and we see the unimaginable leak of a draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a watershed moment in American jurisprudence. The resulting political firestorm has not only altered the prognostics of the upcoming election, but more dangerously has called into question the very integrity and viability of the highest court.
Is this malfeasance or a coup?
The emergence of “equity” as the cornerstone of American social and economic ideology, rather than the bellwether concept of equality, is another attempt to undermine our most cherished and fundamental value. Equity is not equality. It is a statement that some are entitled under the law to more than others. It is based upon an attempt to make up for past sins. It is discriminatory. It even prompted our vice president to state that emergency relief funds after the devastation of Hurricane Ian should be distributed with the race of victims as a factor.
Is this malfeasance or a coup?
We have all experienced the shattering inflation of the past two years, a major component of which has been the cost of fuel, be it gasoline for our cars or heating oil or gas for our homes. While the present administration is wont to blame the war in Ukraine, it has also made the decisions to halt the Key Stone Pipeline and retard our own oil and natural gas industries.
The cost of fuel has negatively impacted so many other areas of our economy, especially in the production and transportation of goods. At the same time, we see historic inflation brought about by profligate deficit spending, easy credit and a flooding of the money supply.
Is this malfeasance or a coup?
We see questions surrounding emails on the laptop of the president’s son. While many in the mainstream avoided reporting on this story, when they did cover it, they reported that U.S. Intelligence officials characterized this story as the product of Russian disinformation. This analysis suited the media’s agenda at the time, but they were hoisted on their own petard when the New York Times finally admitted that the emails were real. More recently, FaceBook acknowledged that it censored posts on Hunter’s laptop because the FBI had told it that the story was Russian disinformation that could affect the 2020 election.
These emails raise very serious questions about the selling of influence to China in exchange for lucrative payments to Hunter as well as then Vice President Joe Biden. Nevertheless, the FBI has had the laptop in its possession for two years with no end of its investigation in sight.
Is this malfeasance or a coup?
Lastly, the past two presidential elections have endured competing claims of electoral irregularities. The 2016 election led to a two-year investigation over foreign collusion with the winner. The 2020 election elicited allegations of fraudulent mail-in ballots and ballot dumping. Whichever side you take, the fact remains that the very essence of our democracy has been called into question.
Is this malfeasance or a coup?
Every day I hear people say they don’t believe what the government and media are telling them. Sadly, there are many who have yet to reach that level of cynicism. I can only hope that they join the party before it is too late.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.